Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14 reveals why Megumi really summoned Mahoraga in Shibuya

The concluding remarks in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14 have recently sparked a wave of speculation regarding Megumi's release of Mahoraga in Shibuya. Initially, his decision to let Mahoraga loose seemed targeted at Haruta.

However, upon taking a closer look at the publisher's summary in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14, new perspectives on the matter have emerged. Consequently, the topic has become the center of discussion in both the manga and anime communities.

While the show's enthusiasts engage in discussions, theories, and debates on various social media platforms, the subject may generate confusion for some fans. Therefore, this article aims to provide clarity and insights on the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14: The publisher's summary unveils Megumi's true motives behind unleashing Mahoraga

Expand Tweet

The recent climactic showdown between Sukuna and Mahoraga in the anime's season 2 is hailed as one of the epic battles in the Shibuya Arc. In chapter 117 of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14 (episode 17 of the anime's season 2), Megumi is ambushed by Haruta Shigemo.

Exhausted from his earlier fights with special grade curse Dagon and resurrected Toji Fushiguro, and then wounded by Haruta, Megumi reaches his limit. Faced with dwindling options and sensing his impending death, Megumi resorts to his last-ditch effort.

He initiates the ritual with the invincible shikigami, the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga, compelling Haruta to take part in it.

Megumi's true objective as per the publisher's summary in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14

Expand Tweet

Previously, Megumi faced criticism from fans for summoning his strongest shikigami against a comparatively weaker opponent. However, Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14's publisher summary presents a new perspective as it states:

"While Sukuna, who has been temporarily unleashed, is wrecking Shibuya, Fushiguro suffers a serious injury from a curse user who caught him unawares. Fushiguro comes up with a desperate plan to deal with both the rampaging Sukuna and the curse user, but it comes with grave consequences…"

Megumi summons Mahoraga (Image via Mappa)

From this remark, fans have surmised that Megumi's summoning of Mahoraga wasn't solely intended to defeat Haruta, a cowardly villain as regarded by the community. Instead, there is a growing belief among fans that his primary objective was to take down the rampaging Sukuna.

During Megumi's face-off with Toji, he sensed Sukuna's finger. This heightens fans' suspicion that he anticipated Sukuna's emergence. Thus, this strategic move on Megumi's part showcases his exceptional foresight.

Shortcomings of this hypothesis

Haruta faces Mahoraga (Image via Mappa)

Nevertheless, this theory isn't without loopholes. Another section of the fanbase has pointed out certain facts that render these speculations invalid. Since Mahoraga would disappear with Megumi and Haruta's death, marking the end of the ritual, there was no plausible way for the divine general to battle Sukuna.

Moreover, Megumi also couldn't have predicted whether Sukuna would make an appearance during the Shibuya Incidents, or engage in a battle with Mahoraga, even if he did emerge. While it was previously mentioned that Megumi did sense Sukuna's finger, this alone doesn't prove that Sukuna would indeed take center stage in Shibuya.

Final thoughts

Megumi begins the ritual (Image via Mappa)

Nevertheless, Magumi's decision is viewed by the majority of fans as a commendable move. Facing his imminent death, his attempt to take down his opponent with him instead of dying alone earns him respect from the fandom.

It's worth mentioning that some fans have mentioned that these notes do not come directly from the mangaka, Gege Akutami. Hence, they dismiss it as a non-canonical statement. On the contrary, supporters of the theory, argue that a publisher's synopsis should be considered official.

The current perspective on the matter relies on individual fans' judgment, as they await any potential clarification from the mangaka in the future.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.