Latest Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode brings back the Maki vs. Toji debate

As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 unfolds, it treats the audience to some of the most stunning flight sequences brought to life by Mappa's top-tier animation. Jujutsu Kaisen universe is known for its various characters, starting from an overpowered king of curses to the charismatic strongest sorcerer of the present era.

The recent developments in the latest episode (episode 16) of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 have rekindled the debate regarding Toji and Maki in the fandom. These two Zen'ins with comparable backgrounds have endured similar adversities and anguish of rejection by their clan.

They carry the same heavenly restrictions that make them incapable of using Cursed Energy and perceive cursed spirits. These similar elements in their characters have led the fandom to compare their power levels and analyze the gaps between them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Maki vs. Toji isn't justified

In the world of sorcery and curses, the only two sorcerers born without curse energy are Maki Zen'in and Toji Fushiguro (born Toji Zen'in). Both hail from the Zen'in Clan, one of the top 3 clans of the jujutsu society. Curse energy is known to be the primary source of power for Jujutsu sorcerers. Despite that, Toji was regarded as one of the most formidable fighters in the series.

As shown in the earlier episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, he managed to bring Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer of the current era, to his knees (although it ultimately cost Toji his life). Given Maki is the only other jujutsu sorcerer without Cursed Energy in the series; the community takes great interest in the Maki vs. Toji debate.

Maki vs. Toji is unfair with the current anime Maki

Considering the Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it's understandable why the fandom perceives Toji as superior in Maki vs. Toji. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Toji fights on equal footing with Gojo and subdued Dagon with ease after being resurrected.

Compared to that, the Jujust Kaisen season 2 Maki needs both in strength and experience. It's only after the Perfect Preparation Arc (also referred to as the Maki arc) in Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Maki unlocks her true potential. For characters like Maki and Toji, Heavenly Restrictions are pivotal in unlocking their full potential, which is also explained in said arc.

Due to their lack of Cursed Energy, they both face discrimination within their clan, leading Toji to leave the clan eventually, and Maki ultimately ends up massacring her entire line following the death of her twin sister, Mai.

With Mai’s sacrifice, all her Cursed Energy was removed from the world, allowing Maki’s Heavenly Restrictions to be on the same level as Toji’s. This enhances her physical abilities to match that of Toji. Therefore, the Maki vs. Toji comparison is inappropriate with the Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, as she is undoubtedly inferior to Toji in his prime. They don’t even share the same heavenly restrictions as of yet.

Fan's response to the debate

Toji’s recent appearances in the latest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, whether in the fight with Dagon or his son, Megumi, have once again highlighted his exceptional strength. Megumi Fushiguro is shown recognizing that Toji is an ideal version of Maki in the latest episode of season 2.

As the series continues to draw parallels between these two characters with similar backgrounds, it has reignited the Maki vs. Toji debates among fans. Following the latest episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, online discussions and debates regarding Maki vs. Toji are rising, where the fandom is divided into two fractions.

One group believes in Toji’s superiority, asserting that Maki can never attain his strength. The other section, however, is aware of the developments Maki will undergo later in the story, unlocking all the latent abilities that put her on an equal footing with the likes of Toji Fushiguro.

Her fight with Naoya Zen'in in the manga chapter 198 or the blows she exchanges with Sukuna in chapter 215 demonstrates her growth and newfound strength.

