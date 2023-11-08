Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 preview and what to expect

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16. The episode, titled Thunderclap, is set to release on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The anime will first be aired on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, the episode will be made available to stream on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Toji enter Dagon's domain and defeat the Cursed Spirit. Following that, he went after Megumi, while Jogo attacked and burned Nanami, Maki, and Naobito. Soon after, the Hasaba twins and Jogo helped Sukuna take control over Itadori's body. While the King of Curses killed the humans, he offered the Cursed Spirit a proposal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 preview hints at Sukuna vs Jogo

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 is bound to pick up from where the previous episode ended. The previous episode's end saw Sukuna proposing a deal to Jogo. While he killed Mimiko and Nanako after hearing their request to kill Pseudo-Geto, Sukuna offered Jogo a great opportunity. He challenged Jogo to strike him. If the Cursed Spirit were to be successful even once, Sukuna would work under the Cursed Spirits.

Hence, the upcoming episode is set to show their fight. While Sukuna is overpowered against Jogo, the Cursed Spirit is bound to possess some tactics to push the King of Curses into a corner. Nevertheless, the possibility of Sukuna only fighting Jogo to amuse himself is quite high.

Jogo might meet his end against Sukuna

Jogo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Considering Jogo's strength against Ryomen Sukuna, he is bound to lose the fight. Therefore, the upcoming episode may likely see Jogo die at the hands of the King of Curses. Thus, the episode might feature a segment that would allow fans to say their goodbyes to the Cursed Spirit. In addition, fans could likely see a flashback featuring the character.

Megumi vs Toji may begin in the upcoming episode

Megumi and Toji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 preview (Image via MAPPA)

After defeating Dagon, the reanimated Toji Zenin went after the next strongest opponent around him, which happened to be his son Megumi Fushiguro. However, neither character knew that they were related. Thus, the upcoming episode may likely feature both characters trying to identify their opponent. While Megumi was quite young when he last saw his father, Toji should remember his son. Thus, fans can expect a surprising reunion of the father and son.

Atsuya and Panda may get attacked in the upcoming episode

Atsuya Kusakabe as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Atsuya Kusakabe and Panda had been surveilling the areas around the Shibuya Station to look for any people who were in need. While Panda has been wanting to go help Gojo, Atusya is trying to avoid the same. He claimed that saving innocent people was just as important. However, as evident from the preview images, it seems like the upcoming episode may finally pit the duo in a fight against some curses.

