Did Toji Fushiguro die a second time in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17, fans were treated to the long-awaited animated Toji vs Megumi fight, a battle that had been significantly extended for the anime adaptation. This intense showdown marked Toji Fushiguro's second death in the series, with his first demise at the hands of Gojo Satoru.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Toji met his end at his own hands in this Jujutsu Kaisen episode. The anime also delivered the anticipated Jogo vs Sukuna fight, setting the stage for an emotionally charged next episode, undoubtedly one of the most heartbreaking moments in the series so far by adapting one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the series so far.

Disclaimer- This article contains slightly disturbing content and spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 marked Toji's second death

Toji Fushiguro initially emerged in the Hidden Inventory arc, where he astonishingly defeated Gojo Satoru. Tragically, his life was cut short when a revived and awakened Gojo overpowered him. However, during the Shibuya Incident arc, Toji returned thanks to Ogami's seance technique.

Seizing control of his resurrected body, Toji made Ogami his first victim before proceeding to overpower and defeat Dagon within the confines of Dagon's own domain. In an unexpected turn, Toji chose to end his life, undoing the seance technique to prevent himself from harming his son. This marked Toji's second death, underscoring the complexity of his character in the series.

In the recent Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17, fans were treated to the intense and emotionally charged confrontation between Megumi Fushiguro and his father, Toji Fushiguro, in the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The manga briefly depicted Megumi's desperate attempts to neutralize his father.

The anime adaptation introduced several anime-original fight scenes, notably the confrontation inside a building where Toji skillfully neutralized all of Megumi's rabbit shikigami. Megumi, in a creative attempt to counter Toji's relentless attacks, utilized water and Nue's lightning, showcasing his ingenuity and determination. These added scenes provided a fresh perspective on the characters' abilities.

Toji, once a formidable antagonist, held the upper hand throughout the battle, pushing Megumi to the brink of defeat. However, in a surprising turn of events, Toji's memories resurfaced, reminding him of his agreements with Naobito Zenin regarding the potential sale of Megumi to the Zenin clan. These memories triggered a powerful revelation – the memory of Megumi's mother entrusting him with her son's care after her passing.

In this moment of profound realization, Toji broke free from his frenzied state. He questioned Megumi's name, confirming his identity as Megumi Fushiguro. Overwhelmed by paternal love and the desire to protect his son, Toji made a heartbreaking decision. Using an improvised playful cloud weapon, he ended his own life by stabbing himself in the head. This act marked Toji's second death in the series.

Toji Fushiguro's second death in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 is a poignant moment that showcases the depth of his character and the complexities within the series. However, this event is just one chapter in Toji's multifaceted story. Despite this being his second demise, it's far from the end of his impact on the series.

