Megumi could have created Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest Domain (and Akutami hinted at it long ago)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Megumi Fushiguro's domain, Chimera Shadow Garden, was a breathtaking sight for every fan of the series. Although it was incomplete, Megumi's domain was still considered a formidable one that boosted the powers of his Ten Shadows Technique. The dark-haired sorcerer was introduced as one of the first-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

As a talented Jujutsu Sorcerer with unique potential, Megumi could surpass even his mentor, Satoru Gojo, if he had the means to master his domain. In fact, one could argue that Megumi's domain could easily become the strongest domain in Jujutsu Kaisen, and this idea was also reinforced by Mangaka Gege Akutami during the Culling Game arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The perfect version of Megumi's domain could surpass even Gojo's Unlimited Void in Jujutsu Kaisen

According to the grand narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen, Megumi's domain was unfinished, and unlike Satoru Gojo's Unlimited Void or Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine, Megumi's Chimera Shadow Garden lacked a sure-hit kill ability.

However, that was compensated by its ability to provide a drastic increase in the damage output of his cursed technique. During the Culling Game arc, Megumi Fushiguro used his domain against Reggie, who observed an incredible hike in the power of the former's cursed technique, Ten Shadows.

Megumi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

According to Reggie, fighting against Megumi's domain was worse than facing a sure-hit domain because of the amplification in power. Akutami also clarified in Chapter 171 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Chimera Shadow Garden extended the Ten Shadows Technique and expanded its potential by 120 percent.

Notably, Megumi's domain also didn't have a barrier, and that's why he couldn't use it anywhere he liked. This is why the sorcerer lured Reggie into a spacious gymnasium and cast his domain. In other words, Megumi had to contain his domain, which didn't have a barrier.

Megumi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It's pretty evident that, despite all the inconveniences, Megumi's domain endowed him with terrific strength. On the other hand, if he had the means to make his domain as barrierless as Sukuna's, he could gain even more powers, and the possibilities would become endless.

The perfect version of Megumi's domain could see him incorporating Mahoraga's adaptation technique into his Chimera Shadow Garden domain. By using Mahoraga's adaptation powers, Megumi could even counter Satoru Gojo's Unlimited Void.

A panel from the manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

In that case, his domain wouldn't require a sure-hit ability, as the Divine Shikigami Mahoraga could do the work for the dark-haired sorcerer. Additionally, the range of his domain could also increase, thereby trapping multiple opponents in the shadows.

In all probability, Megumi Fushiguro's perfected domain could become the strongest domain in Jujutsu Kaisen, especially if he had Mahoraga's powers within his domain. Other than Mahoraga, Megumi could also incorporate the powers of his other Shikigamis, albeit in a more enhanced manner.

Most importantly, Reggie mentioned that Megumi's domain was more powerful than a sure-hit domain. This comment by Reggie highlights Gege Akutami's vision of Megumi and confirms that if he had the chance to hone his domain, Megumi could potentially boast of having the strongest domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Moreover, with the Zen'in blood flowing in his veins, Megumi had limitless potential as a sorcerer. As such, he could have surely refined his domain expansion technique and transformed it into something incredibly powerful if he had the time to train. However, it wasn't meant to be, as Sukuna took possession of Megumi's body at the end.

