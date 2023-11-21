Why is Yuta not in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime? The Special Grade sorcerer's absence, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen anime showcases a myriad of captivating characters with intriguing powers and Cursed Techniques. One such character is Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. However, so far in the anime's events, he has only been mentioned several times and has yet to make an appearance in the show.

As the current events of Shibuya unfold, presenting a dire situation for the jujutsu society, fans are pondering about his current whereabouts and why this formidable sorcerer chooses to stay behind the scenes rather than join his peers in the front lines of Shibuya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Where is Yuta Okkotsu during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen anime?

Expand Tweet

Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Tokyo's Jujutsu High, is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the series. Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the present era, and Yuta's teacher has recognized his potential and suggested that he may one day rival or even surpass Gojo as a sorcerer.

He first appeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, which takes place in a timeline preceding the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The movie explores Yuta's backstory, revealing the beginning of his journey as a sorcerer. Additionally, the movie unveils that Yuta is a descendant of Michizane Sugawara, one of the Big Three Vengeful Spirits, establishing him as a distant relative of the Gojo Clan.

Yuta's current whereabouts

Expand Tweet

Towards the end of the movie, Yuta and Geto's showdown unfolds, leading to Geto's defeat and demise. Post-credits, Yuta appears to be somewhere in Africa, savoring local food accompanied by Miguel, a foreign sorcerer who fought Gojo during Geto's attack on Tokyo, known as the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.

The revelation follows that Yuta went to Africa to study and train under Miguel in the latter's home country. Yuta made an appearance in the second opening of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 alongside Miguel, depicting them as still being in Africa.

As one of Gojo's strongest disciples and one of the only four Special Grade Sorcerers, Yuta returns to Tokyo after Gojo gets sealed and the tragic events transpire in Shibuya, which are currently unfolding in season 2 of the show.

Yuta's debut in Jujutsu Kaisen anime is near

Yuta's first appearance in the manga (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Yuta makes his debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in chapter 137 during Yuji Itadori's Extermination Arc. Upon his return to Tokyo, Yuta is assigned by the Jujutsu society's higher-ups to execute Itadori.

Constrained by a Binding Vow with the higher-ups, Yuta battles Itadori and kills him by piercing his heart with a blade. However, it is later revealed that this entire confrontation was merely a ruse to protect Itadori from the conservative higher-ups.

Yuta vs. Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

As the honchos of the jujutsu society were determined to kill him as the vessel of Sukuna, the King of Curses and the show's main antagonist, the act was the only way for Yuta to save him.

In chapter 143 of the manga, Yuta reveals that Gojo had previously entrusted him with the responsibility of looking after the first and second-year students, particularly Itadori, in case something happens to Gojo. Subsequently, Yuta apologizes to Yuji for subjecting him to this ordeal.

Yuta and Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen anime opening (Image via Mappa)

It is anticipated that Yuta will make his first appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime following the conclusion of the Shibuya Arc. Fans can expect to see Yuta on screen towards the end of season 2 of the anime or at the outset of season 3.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.