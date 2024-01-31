Jujutsu Kaisen: Akutami is setting Yuta up for a Valentine's Day disaster (& his Domain Expansion proves it)

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 saw the alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming 249th chapter of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series be leaked. Within, fans finally learnt of Kenjaku’s ultimate fate, all but certainly confirming his death via Yuta Okkotsu successfully stabbing his brain.

While the issue does open with a flashback, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be pleased to learn that perspective quickly rejoins current events, where Yuta and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight begins. This is also where fans excitingly see Yuta reveal his Domain Expansion for the first time in the series, with the name currently being translated as “True & Mutual Love.”

Normally, one would expect the Jujutsu Kaisen community to be celebrating this name, praising its reference to Yuta’s relationship with his Cursed Spirit ally, Rika. However, given the timing of when this chapter releases, the circumstances of the current situation Yuta is in, and a coming holiday, fans are terrified that Akutami is setting them up for sadness yet again.

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka could “celebrate” Valentine’s Day with the death of Yuta and his “True & Mutual Love”

How Akutami is setting Yuta up, explained

Before going any further into the theory, it’s worth mentioning that it assumes the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will not be going on break after the official release of chapter 250. If this does end up being the case, this would put the release of chapter 251’s leaks on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, which would also be Valentine’s Day.

Likewise, with the reveal of Yuta’s name referencing love just like Valentine’s Day, fans are now extremely concerned that his demise could be revealed on the holiday. Most of this concern is also grounded in the fact that Gege Akutami is no stranger to torturing his fans, especially when it comes to fan-favorite characters of which Yuta is certainly one.

While a legitimate concern given the brutal nature and writing of Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s worth addressing exactly how much would need to go wrong in order for this to end up occurring. Although Sukuna doesn’t seem particularly overwhelmed by Yuta’s Domain Expansion thus far, he is already using two of his four arms and one of his two mouths to counter it.

Yuta has also yet to unleash the true power of his Domain Expansion, which can seemingly allow him to use limitless copies of limitless Cursed Techniques simultaneously. In other words, he appears to be able to simply bombard Sukuna and overwhelm him to the point of forcing him to defend with no opening to counterattack.

Yuji Itadori is also fighting alongside Yuta, and is by no means a non-factor in this matchup purely as a combatant. With this in mind, the two central Jujutsu Kaisen characters have a very good chance at being able to not only survive against Sukuna, but defeat him. However, the Heian-era sorcerer undoubtedly has some more tricks up his sleeve, which is likely where fans’ concerns story-wise in this potential outcome stem from.

All in all, it’s difficult to say what will happen in the coming issues. The timing and coincidences are certainly too great to ignore, but fans also aren’t even sure at this point that leaks will be coming out during the week of the Valentine’s Day holiday. While certainly a frightening possibility, it’s one fans shouldn’t give much thought to until the release week of chapter 251 is confirmed at the absolute earliest.

