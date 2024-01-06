Is there a Jujutsu Kaisen episode 48? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has truly risen to prominence as one of the most popular anime in recent times. In a relatively short period, the series has amassed a huge global fanbase, drawn in by its pulse-pounding fight scenes and deeply engaging narrative. As viewers anxiously look forward to the continuation of Yuji Itadori's harrowing tale, many find themselves wondering about the potential release of Episode 48.

While the anime adaptation has faithfully brought the manga to life with top-notch animation and voice acting, exactly when fans will see the story progress further remains unknown for now. Gege Akutami's intricate world and memorable characters have left audiences craving the newest episode more than ever.

Is there a Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 48?

Choso as shown in the latest preview of Culling Game arc (Image via Toho Animation)

At present, Jujutsu Kaisen comprises a total of 47 episodes. While fans are anxiously waiting for updates on episode 48, it is critical to notice that it will only be available when the third season of the anime is released. As of now, there is no release date set for episode 48 of the anime series. However, at the end of season 2, it was confirmed that season 3 was in the works.

The third season will adapt the manga's Culling Game­ story arc. It's essential to note, though, that an official release date for se­ason 3 has not been declared yet. Looking at past production schedules, followers can anticipate a waiting period of around two years. Therefore, it appears Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 likely won't arrive until 2025 or 2026.

Yuta Okkotsu returns in Culling Game arc (Image via Toho Animation)

The Culling Game­ arc holds great significance in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. This storyline follows the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, where the main characters now face consequences for their actions. It revolves around a perilous tournament known as the Culling Game that pits sorcerers against other sorcerers in a fight for survival.

Within this arc, new challenges emerge alongside fresh faces. High-risk clashes will surely keep the audience on edge.

How did Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wrap up?

Kugisaki Nobara (Image via MAPPA)

Before moving further, it is crucial to revisit how Season 2 of the anime series concluded. Also known as the Shibuya Incident story arc, the second se­ason ended with an unfinished tale that left fans yearning for more answers. The­ Shibuya Incident brought about major deaths, such as those of Kento Nanami and Kugisaki Nobara, and substantial consequences for the characters.

This arc displaye­d intense fights, emotional sce­nes, and unexpected turns, prompting viewers to impatiently anticipate learning how the tales would resolve in the upcoming season.

Final thoughts

For enthusiastic Jujutsu Kaisen fans, anticipation runs high for Episode 48. However, it's essential to remember that this episode will only be released once season 3 of the anime premieres.

This upcoming season, which remains unscheduled for now, will hopefully provide answers for eager fans. In the meantime, fans of the supernatural anime series can revisit previous episodes or continue to experience the manga's unfolding plot.