Nobara and Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Shibuya arc trailer reduce fans to tears

The trailer for the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, igniting immense hype among fans. The trailer showcased scenes from the Shibuya Incident arc, which happens to be one of the most tragic arcs of the series.

The appearance of Nanami Kento and Nobara Kugisaki in the new trailer has left fans worldwide emotional and teary-eyed, contemplating the grim fate that awaits them both. X, formerly known as Twitter, has also been flooded with requests from fans, urging Nanami and Nobara to avoid going to Shibuya at any cost.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Nanami and Nobara's presence in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Shibuya arc has left fans horrified thinking about their inevitable doom

The trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Shibuya Incident arc provides fans with a glimpse of Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki, leaving them concerned about the grim fate that awaits both characters. Fans who have read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are already aware that the two will meet their demise during the Shibuya Incident arc.

In this arc, we witness Nobara's untimely and tragic demise as she falls victim to the Special Grade cursed spirit Mahito. He lands a devastating hit on Nobara with Idle Transfiguration, causing half of her face to explode. Itadori is unable to save her using Reverse Curse Energy as he's not in control of Sukuna's powers yet.

The arc also saw Yuji Itadori's mentor, Nanami, succumb to death at the hands of Mahito. Nanami valiantly fought against enemies during the Shibuya attack, but ultimately, he was killed by Mahito. The cursed spirit deformed Nanami's body and tore out his heart right in front of Yuji.

The deaths of Nobara and Nanami had a profound impact on the fandom, leaving many heartbroken. Nanami had cultivated a massive fan following, and these fans were devastated to see him contemplate in his final moments that he should have gone to Malaysia and reminisced about his deceased friend, Yu Haibara.

Nobara was also a happy-go-lucky girl who fans had grown to love over the course of the series. She cared deeply for her friends and had a lot of determination, which made her a formidable ally in battle. Nobara's tragic and untimely death made fans extremely disheartened, with many cursing Gege Akutami for his choices.

Thus, seeing Nobara and Nanami in the trailer of the Shibuya Incient arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has made fans devasted, thinking about the fate that awaits them. The deaths of these two characters will finally be adapted in the anime, and fans are not prepared for that emotional damage yet.

On Twitter, the trailer for the Shibuya Incident arc is being discussed at length, with Nobara and Nanami's deaths being one of the main topics of discussion. Some fans have even begged them not to enter Shibuya on October 31, 2018, at any cost. It is evident that fans are aware of what will happen, but they can't really accept the reality of Nanami and Nobara being dead.

The tweets above perfectly encapsulate the current feeling of the fandom following the release of the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Shibuya Incident arc. These tweets show fans repeatedly begging Nanami and Nobara to go back and not be in Shibuya on October 31, 2018.

Some fans are coming up with even more genius ideas, such as closing their eyes and skipping the arc in order to avoid being confronted with the deaths of Nobara and Nanami. It's clear what these characters mean to the fans and how heartbroken they'll be when their inevitable deaths get adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

