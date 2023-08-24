Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya arc trailer has the fandom in awe with good reason

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc was released right before the arc commences in the anime from next week. While the trailer also gave fans a listen to the arc’s opening theme SPECIALZ by Japanese rock band King Gnu, fans are focused on the actual visuals within the trailer itself.

While nothing less should be expected from MAPPA Studios, fans are taking note of how crisp and beautiful the series’ updated animation style looks based on what was seen. What's more exciting is that the trailer used few climactic or “big moment” shots, suggesting that the best that the arc has to offer is still yet to be seen.

Fans have also focused on the return of their favorite characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc, including Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki. Moreover, a shot of the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna towards the trailer’s end also has fans being ecstatic.

Hype for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reaches all time high after fans get inside look at Shibuya Incident arc

Fans are currently discussing Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc in the three main contexts outlined above. This is somewhat unsurprising, as the trailer itself focuses on most of these points. While Sukuna is only given a brief appearance at the trailer’s end, the impression he leaves on fans is clearly a lasting one (and for good reason).

However, Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki are given a significant focus in the trailer. Essentially the only people to get more screen time in the trailer than the two of them are Satoru Gojo and central protagonist Yuji Itadori. But part of why fans are so excited to see Nobara and Nanami stems from their status as fan-favorite characters and their status in the ongoing manga.

Similar reactions for both were seen in the first arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. While the arc primarily focused on Gojo’s origins (the arc being titled the Gojo’s Past arc), Nobara does briefly appear at its end. Likewise, Nanami was a classmate of Gojo’s when the two were students at Tokyo Jujutsu High, meaning fans got to see plenty of him during the aforementioned arc.

Fans also gave a similar focus to the new animation style throughout the first arc of the second season. In more static shots, fans praised the detailed background art and the depth of emotion visible in the characters’ faces throughout the arc. Dynamic scenes saw fans praise the crispness and smoothness of the animation, even in scenes with so many moving parts and elements.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc trailer shows a similar level of depth and skill with the animation, which fans are understandably excited about. Coincidentally, the trailer’s ending scene of Sukuna vividly demonstrates this, showing a truly beautiful rendition of the source material with some creative liberties.

Anime-only fans are also ecstatic to see that Sukuna will be in control for at least a portion of the Shibuya Incident arc. While these audience members are unsure of what to expect from the King of Curses, they’ll without undoubtedly be satisfied once they see the strongest sorcerer of the past in action.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

