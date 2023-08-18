Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc: Release date and time for all regions

After a spectacular first half and two recap episodes, Jujutsu Kaisen is set to resume its second season on August 31, 2023. The second installment of the series will see the anime adaptation of one of the highly anticipated arcs, the Shibuya arc.

The first part of the series was met with tremendous applause from the fans for its authentic adaptation of Gojo's Past Arc and Premature Death mini-arc. Fans witnessed the dynamics of Geto and Gojo and how the former's moral corruption stemmed from a series of tragic incidents. With author Gege Akutami supervising the animation production, fans are hopeful that the adaptation of Shibuya Arc will also meet a fantastic outcome.

August 31, 2023, marks the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc date of release

As mentioned, the second half of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will begin airing on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST. The sixth episode of season 2 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS channel in Japan on the given date.

The English version of the episode will air after a delay of two hours and four minutes on various streaming platforms. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe with English subtitles.

A still from the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fans from South and South East Asia can catch the highly anticipated episode on Netflix. Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel is another platform where the episode can be streamed in India and Thailand.

However, fans would require an Ultra Membership subscription to watch the episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel. It's also worth mentioning that Billibili has acquired the rights to broadcast the episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 in China.

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc date and release times according to the varying timezones are mentioned thus:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, August 31, 10 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, August 31, 1 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, August 31, 7 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, August 31, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, August 31, 10.30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, September 1, 1 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Friday, September 1, 2.30 am

What to expect in the Shibuya arc

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are gearing up for the anime adaption of the infamous Shibuya arc, set to commence on August 31, 2023. A new key visual and a trailer for the Shibuya arc will also be released on August 24, 2023.

Regarded as one of the finest arcs of the manga, the Shibuya arc sees a dynamic change in tone and atmosphere. The thrilling narrative of the Shibuya arc is embedded with several unexpected plot twists and high-voltage actions between the Special Grade curses and the Jujutsu Sorceres.

Gojo, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It will take the fans on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Earlier, the Gojo's Past Arc teased the darkness pervading within the corridors of the Jujutsu World. Shibuya arc just enhances that to a great extent and enforces several dark twists that will captivate fans.

The major characters of the series, including Satoru Gojo, will find themselves in adverse situations. As a result, fans can expect a second half jam-packed with sensational actions, complemented by MAPPA's breathtaking animation.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

