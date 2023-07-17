7 plot twists in Jujutsu Kaisen manga that no one saw coming

One of the most popular anime and manga series currently being produced is Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen series. Originally created as a manga, the series has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since its debut in 2018, becoming one of the most popular contemporary series right now.

While the fights and power system are main highlights for many fans, Jujutsu Kaisen is far from lacking in its narrative quality. Lovable characters, an engaging plot line, and smart and sensible character development are all key aspects of this high narrative quality. However, for many fans, the true highlight of the series is its many memorable plot twists, which span from the opening arc to where the manga series is currently progressing.

Jujutsu Kaisen plot twists may be many in number, but each of them are smart narrative decisions by Akutami

1) "Geto's" real identity

Geto seen with his forehead scars, showing him as taken over by Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Undoubtedly, the reveal of Suguru Geto’s true identity as Kenjaku is one of the most unexpected twists in all of Jujutsu Kaisen. While Geto’s forehead scars had led many fans to believe that some sort of surgery or operation was done to bring him back to life after the events of Volume 0, no one expected this kind of reveal.

It also provided some significant context as to why Geto was working with Cursed Spirits for his Shibuya plan, with the original Geto unlikely to ever ally himself with such creatures in this way. Its inclusion as one of the final shots of the Shibuya Incident arc further cemented the shock it had on fans.

2) Tsumiki's Culling Games status

Similarly, the reveal that Tsumiki’s body and conscience had actually been taken over by the ancient sorcerer Yorozu was surprising for the fanbase. Part of this shock value was influenced by the fact that everything seemed to be going right for Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and the other Tokyo Jujutsu High students.

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans did expect some kind of twist with Tsumiki, having her body taken over by an ancient sorcerer was far down on most fans’ list of predictions. Many had instead pegged her as the Game Master or as someone like Hiromi Higuruma, who had developed Cursed Energy and an impressive Cursed Technique due to the Culling Game.

3) Yuta’s allegiances

Yuta as seen in the film adaptation of Volume 0 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Considering the events of Volume 0 and how devoted Yuta Okkotsu seemed to Satoru Gojo, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans were shocked to see him agree to execute Yuji immediately. Fans were even more surprised to see him working with Naoya Zenin to achieve this goal and eventually killing Yuji as he promised the higher ups he would.

However, the suspense only grew as the series progressed to reveal that Yuta did kill Yuji, but he also revived him immediately afterwards via Reverse Cursed Technique. For this insane double reveal, this plot twist will live on in the minds of fans until the end as one of the series’ most shocking storylines.

4) Yuji being a Death Painting

Yuji as seen in the series' anime adaptation (Image via MAPPA Studios)

This series of events in Jujutsu Kaisen led to the reveal that Yuji’s mother, Kaori Itadori, was taken over by Kenjaku sometime after, around, or before Yuji’s birth. This was evident by Kaori’s appearance, with her featuring the same forehead scars that Geto was also sported after being taken over by Kenjaku.

This reveal, in combination with Choso calling Yuji his brother, made it clear that the protagonist was actually made as a Death Painting alongside Choso and the others. While the series is yet to elaborate on this, much of the evidence suggests the same, including Kenjaku referring to Yuji as his “son” when speaking with his friend, Setsuki Sasaki.

5) Kenjaku absorbing Mahito

Mahito as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

When Yuji had backed Mahito into a corner towards the end of the Shibuya Incident arc, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans were unsurprised by Geto’s appearance and promise to help Mahito out. However, it unexpected to see Geto “helping” Mahito by absorbing him, making him another part of the collection of Cursed Spirits at his disposal.

While fans were unsure of exactly how Geto would offer aid to Mahito back then, an absorption of him into the collection of Cursed Spirits was unexpected. This only made the plot twist even more shocking, which also opened the door for a potential return of Mahito in some way, shape, or form before the series ends.

6) Higher-ups killed

One of the most recent plot twists in Jujutsu Kaisen is also the most shocking, which came before Satoru Gojo fight with Ryomen Sukuna. In this section of the series, fans learned that the higher-ups of the jujutsu world were killed by someone, with many fans agreeing that Yuta Okkotsu and Toge Inumaki are likely responsible.

This would make sense if only for the former’s betrayal of the higher-ups, with Inumaki likely aiding Yuta in his efforts to protect Yuji and respect Yuta’s wishes for Yuji. In any case, the deaths of the higher-ups is one of the most shocking plot twists in the entire series, regardless of exactly who is responsible for their murders.

7) Yuji dying at the detention center

Last but not least, Yuji’s apparent death in the opening arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series was unexpected. While other series such as Attack on Titan have popularized similar tropes in recent years, it’s the way in which Yuji dies made this plot twist unexpected. By reclaiming control of his body after Sukuna rips his heart out, he knowingly volunteers himself for death to ensure Megumi Fushiguro’s survival.

It’s an interesting take on the trope, seeing Yuji being almost forced into the situation rather than volunteering for it. While there is an aspect of volunteering due to Yuji making the switch back, his choice was something of an illusion here, either dying literally and physically or mentally by taking a backseat to Sukuna. In any case, it remains one of the series’ most shocking plot twists to this day.

