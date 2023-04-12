Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loses it as Inumaki makes his return in chapter 220

As the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers are out on the internet, fans are excited to see one of their favorite characters, Inumaki Toge, in the scene. Inumaki's long absence has kept fans disheartened for a long time now. With chapter 220, his appearance has left fans buzzing with excitement, as Inumaki's comeback is sure to add a new layer of intrigue and action to the ongoing story.

As the series progresses, the stakes get higher, and the return of a beloved character adds to the overall anticipation for the upcoming chapters. Inumaki's return to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 comes at a crucial point in the story, with the Culling Game nearing its end and new developments shaking up the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

Inumaki's comeback takes Jujutsu Kaisen fandom by storm

lexi🩸semi-IA @lgbtjohnwick #jjk220 #jjkspoilers im sorry but one-armed inumaki with baby panda is sending me im so so sorry i shouldnt be laughing at that but they look so goofy im sorry but one-armed inumaki with baby panda is sending me im so so sorry i shouldnt be laughing at that but they look so goofy 😭😭😭#jjk220 #jjkspoilers https://t.co/IV6RYeNvOO

Inumaki's return to Jujutsu Kaisen, according to the spoilers, has created a ripple effect, with the internet filled with exciting reactions. The fandom has been actively expressing joy and relief at seeing their favorite character back in action and speculating about his role in the upcoming chapters.

One of the reasons behind the immense excitement and buzz surrounding Inumaki's return to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is his limited vocabulary when speaking to others.

Because of his unique Cursed Speech ability, which allows him to control curses and people through spoken words, he can not talk to everyone using regular vocabulary. Inumaki’s presence adds a powerful and versatile fighter to the main cast, which is essential in the high-stakes battles that lie ahead.

Fans have awaited Inumaki's return since his last appearance in the Shibuya Incident arc. His absence has been a point of curiosity and speculation among the fandom, with many wondering about his whereabouts and role in the unfolding events. The unexpected return of Inumaki in chapter 220 has not only garnered fans' attention but also fueled the anticipation for the manga's future chapters.

Though the story of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 mainly revolved around the plans and statements of Kenjaku, the next scene shows everyone gathered in a place to plot how they can defeat Kenajku and Sukuna and save Megumi. Among everyone else, fans' favorite Inumaki was also present. He lost his left arm in the Shibuya incident arc due to Sukuna's attack.

Final thoughts

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to evolve, the inclusion of Inumaki in chapter 220 demonstrates the manga's ability to maintain its momentum and keep fans on their toes. The return of a fan-favorite character not only adds a new dynamic to the storyline but also serves as a testament to the series' strong character development and storytelling.

With Inumaki back in action, fans can look forward to seeing how his unique abilities and presence will influence the unfolding events and shape the manga's direction.

The return of Inumaki Toge in chapter 220 has reignited the passion and excitement within the fandom to know what will happen next. As the series continues to deliver thrilling twists and turns, reintroducing beloved characters like Inumaki further solidifies its place as one of the most popular and captivating manga in recent years.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming chapters as the story will now go in a new direction that is likely to contain the extreme battle between the protagonist and his friend against Sukuna and Kenjaku. They are ready to see how the story unfolds and how their favorite characters will continue to grow and evolve in the face of adversity.

