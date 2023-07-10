Where to watch Attack on Titan live-action film? All streaming platforms explored

Attack on Titan live-action film has elicited a varied set of reactions from fans across the world. One of the things to keep in mind is that no live-action adaptation will ever come close to the source material purely because of the vast difference in the respective mediums. New fans of the manga series wish to explore all the films that this series has produced so far. At the time of writing, the animanga series has produced a total of two live-adaptation movies

The movies were titled Attack on Titan Part 1 and Attack on Titan Part 2. Both films were criticized by many and appreciated by a few. This article will help readers know more about the streaming platforms, cast, and staff members of the two Attack on Titan live-action films.

Attack on Titan live-action films streaming platforms

The Attack on Titan live-action films are available on Funimation, Just Watch, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll. It is noteworthy to mention that the aforementioned platforms will not stream the movies for free. Fans will have to avail of the streaming platforms’ paid services in order to watch the movies. The streaming platforms have live-action films in select regions only.

Attack on Titan live-action films’ cast and staff

It is important to note that the same cast and staff worked on both the Attack on Titan live-action films. This applies to both the English dub and the original Japanese versions of the films.

Japanese Cast

Eren Jaeger - Haruma Miura

Shikishima - Hiroki Hasegawa

Armin Arlert - Kanata Hongo

Mikasa Ackerman - Kiko Mizuhara

Hiana - Ayame Misaki

Kubal - Jun Kunimura

Sasha - Nanami Sakuraba

Souda - Pierre Taki

Lil - Rina Takeda

Hange Zoe - Satomi Ishihara

Sannagi - Satoru Matsuo

Fukushi - Shu Watanabe

Jean - Takahiro Miura

Hatsune - Shoko Hotta

English Dub Cast

Eren Jaeger - Bryce Papenbrook

Shikishima - Jason Liebrecht

Armin Arlert - Josh Grelle

Mikasa Ackerman - Trina Nishimura

Kubal - R Bruce Elliott

Sasha Braus - Ashly Burch

Souda - David Wald

Sannagi - Cris George

Hans - Jessica Calvello

Jean Kirschtein - Mike McFarland

Japanese Staff

Director - Shinji Higuchi

Screenplay - Tomohiro Machiyama and Yūsuke Watanabe

Original creator - Hajime Isayama

Character Design -Kouji Tajima. Takayuki Takeya, and Yoshiyuki Sadamoto

Art Director - Takeshi Shimizu

Director of Photography - Shouji Ehara

English Staff

ADR Director - Mike McFarland

Script - J. Michael Tatum

Translation - Clyde Mandelin

Executive producer - Gen Fukunaga

Producer - Justin Cook and Michael Harcourt

A few key points about the live-action adaptations

One thing that fans must know is that the Attack on Titan live-action films are vastly different from the manga. Hajime Isayama, the mangaka of the series, suggested a host of changes that give the films a storyline that differs from the manga. The setting was also changed in the film.

The manga features a European-like setting that has been modified to a Japanese setting. While there are characters like Eren (played by Haruma Miura) and Mikasa Ackerman (played by Kiko Mizuhara), there were changes made to the character list as well.

Viewers will notice that the fan-favorite character, Levi Ackerman, is not present in the film. Instead, a character named Shikishima (played by Hiroki Hasegawa) was introduced. It is important for fans to manage their expectations as the Attack on Titan live-action films differ quite a bit from the original source material.

