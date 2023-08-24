Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami is still obsessed with Toji Fushiguro (& chapter 233 proves it again)

With the release of the alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 earlier today, fans got an exciting inside look at the issue’s events. While nothing is official until Shueisha officially releases the chapter via their platforms, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven accurate enough to be relied on.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly discussing the series’ latest events. The events saw Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight continue following Mahoraga’s adaptation to the Limitless. Fans saw both Gojo and Sukuna push themselves and their Cursed Techniques to their absolute limits, resulting in some interesting techniques and tactics coming to life (literally so in Sukuna’s case).

However, Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest alleged spoilers and raw scans also saw an unexpected cameo which author and illustrator Gege Akutami seemingly shoehorned in. Likewise, fans are now discussing the cameo (and how Akutami can’t seem to let their death go) on various social media platforms and websites.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans troll Akutami after his obsession with Toji Fushiguro appears yet again

In the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter leaks, fans see Toji Fushiguro’s image briefly reappear as Gojo questions when the last time he felt this close to losing a fight was. While Toji is obviously the right answer here, fans are taking the opportunity to point out how Akutami seemingly never passes up an opportunity to draw Toji again.

Some have even gone as far as to say that it feels like nearly every arc since Shibuya has had some sort of Toji reference or drawing within it, which is indeed true. This is only true because the various Culling Game subarcs are considered part of one larger arc. That being said, the fact remains that essentially every arc since the Shibuya Incident arc has had a Toji appearance.

While Toji is also a fan-favorite character, meaning no Jujutsu Kaisen readers are complaining about this fact, the series’ audience is taking the opportunity to troll Gege. That being said, it’s all clearly done in lighthearted fun, with very few fans expressing legitimate disappointment in Gege Akutami doing this if any at all.

In fact, one could argue that it’s good to see Gege continue to keep Toji relevant as a character even after his death. Both his actions and his ultimate end have helped directly and indirectly shape the events of the series that have followed. The fact that Gojo is even thinking of Toji during the greatest fight in his life further cements this, since Gojo wouldn’t even be “the strongest” if not for his fight with Toji.

If nothing else, however, it allows Gege to have fun writing his series and gives fans a unique way to discuss the series, as well as the opportunity to see Toji again. Among other aspects, it’s one part of Gege’s writing style for Jujutsu Kaisen specifically which distinguishes it from other shonen series with a more generic and foundational writing style.

Likewise, with the series rapidly advancing toward its conclusion, fans are looking to take advantage of every opportunity and means of enjoying the series that comes their way. Hopefully, fans get at least one more instance of Gege forcing in a Toji drawing before said conclusion comes.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

