Jujutsu Kaisen season 3: Expected release date, cast, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was officially confirmed with a teaser trailer following the conclusion of season 2 on December 28, 2023. The highly anticipated sequel will cover one of the major arcs of the manga, the Culling Game arc.

Given how the latest season had a tremendous impact on fans with the faithful adaptations of the manga's Hidden Inventory Arc and Shibuya Incident Arc, there's no doubt that season 3 will also follow the same suit.

That said, no official release date or window has been revealed yet as of this writing. Nonetheless, fans have already started speculating on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3's release date. While some fans think the sequel may arrive at the end of 2024, others feel it won't arrive until 2025 or 2026. However, if one considers MAPPA's packed schedule for 2024, the sequel may not be as close as fans think it to be.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 expected release date

As mentioned earlier, MAPPA confirmed the production of Jujujtsu Kaisen season 3 with a promotional video following the release of season 2's final episode on December 28, 2023. While the PV teased the Culling Game Arc's events, no release date or window was given.

This led some fans to believe that the sequel may release in 2024. However, MAPPA's hectic schedule in 2024 makes it an unlikely scenario. Currently, MAPPA is busy with the upcoming original anime Bucchigiri?!'s production for the Winter 2024 session.

Gojo, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This project will be followed by the baseball anime Oblivion in Spring 2024, i.e., April 2024. After that, the animators will have their hands filled with the Chainsaw Man movie The Reze Arc. As such, there's practically no time for MAPPA to work on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 in 2024.

Moreover, the show's season 1 was released in 2020, followed by the prequel movie in December 2021. After that, MAPPA worked on Chainsaw Man's anime adaption, Hell's Paradise, and many other titles. Finally, the season 2 was green-lit for 2023 release.

Yuji, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As such, if one were to go by this schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 may get a release date in the latter part of 2025 or early 2026. Moreover, the animators need a well-deserved break before taking up on another action-heavy show's production.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

Sukuna, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While fans wait for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, they can check out the previous two seasons. The anime is available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform in North America, India, and other parts of the world.

Netflix also streams both seasons in India and many Southeast Asian countries. Bilibili has also acquired the rights, and they stream the episodes on their platform in China.

Cast and staff for the anime

Yuji in the Shibuya arc (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is almost confirmed to see the previous cast members reprising their roles. As such, the sequel will see Junya Enoki's voice as Yuji Itadori, while Yuuma Uchida will return as Megumi Fushiguro.

Takahiro Sakurai is expected to reprise the role of Pseudo Geto/Kenjaku, while Junichi Suwabe will star as Sukuna Ryomen. The names of other cast members include Megumi Ogata as Yuuta Okkotsu, Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Aya Endou as Shoko Ieiri, and others.

Details regarding the additional cast members will be revealed later. While MAPPA Studios is confirmed to produce the eagerly anticipated sequel, information regarding the staff for season 3 is yet to be announced.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3?

As evidenced by the promotional video, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will cover one of the most brutal and exciting story arcs from the manga. The sequel will see Kenjaku's plan coming to the fore, as he would organize a culling game between the sorcerers and the non-sorcerers, forcing them to kill each other.

As was already indicated in the finale of season 2, Kenjaku wants to evolve humanity with a massive surge of cursed energy. Therefore, his "Survival of the Fittest" game would allow him to achieve his grand plan.

Kenjaku with Gojo sealed in Shibuya (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and others will find themselves trapped in this game. The latter will ask Yuji to lend him his strength and save his sister, Tsumiki. On the other hand, fans can expect to see a galore of Domain Expansions in the upcoming arc.

Characters such as Higuruma, Reggie, Hakari, and others will finally make their anime debut, which will cause a massive uproar in the fandom. Overall, the Culling Game arc promises to offer more action than the Shibuya arc.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.