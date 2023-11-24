Jujutsu Kaisen animator quits MAPPA, vows to never work with them again

While MAPPA studio has been criticized by anime fans for quite some time, the situation has gotten astronomically worse since the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This was especially evident after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 as countless animators came forward to express their concerns about MAPPA's production planning.

One of these animators was the well-known One Piece animator Vincent Chansard. While he was already wary of MAPPA projects, he decided to give it another shot. As expected, the company was still forcing its employees to work in terrible conditions, forcing the animator to call it quits.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator quits MAPPA after his second spell

The animator Vincent Chansard conveyed that two years ago he had vowed to himself that he would never work for a MAPPA project again. However, given that he had some time in hand before returning to Toei Animation, he decided to help out Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 episode Director Hakuyu Go after some consideration.

That said, following his experience at the company, he vowed that it was his final stint at MAPPA as he did not want to work at the company again. As evident from his tweet, he was a Key Animator for the Sukuna vs Mahoraga fight as he posted the drawings for Mahoraga's cut in the pool for episode 17.

The animator later also posted the genga for the scenes he animated. The entire length of his scenes seems to be 46 seconds long. However, it could also be longer. This included Mahoraga's pool scene and Sukuna using his Domain Expansion to repeatedly attack Mahoraga. Given how the scenes turned out in the final cut, it is very evident that Chansard is a great animator.

However, the very fact that the Episode's Director had to convince the animator to come work for MAPPA speaks volumes about the company's reputation in the industry.

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Also, one should know that Vincent Chansard isn't the only animator who wishes to quit working for MAPPA. There are several animators who posted tweets claiming to have thrown their identity cards after finishing their work. Meanwhile, there are other animators who conveyed how exhausted they were by posting enigmatic tweets and pictures.

With animators staying away from MAPPA, the studio may soon be forced to make some huge decisions that could make or break the organization. As anime fans would know, MAPPA CEO Manabo Otsuka's aim is to establish MAPPA as a huge company, competing with the likes of Ufotable and Kyoto Animation. However, those studios took decades to establish themselves as the industry heads.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Given that MAPPA animators, seemingly no longer want to put up with the company's goals and policies, there is a good chance that the company may soon lose good animators and may have to rely on lower-level animators. If that does happen, the studio's performance is bound to get a huge hit. Thus, the only way for MAPPA to prevent a possible downfall would be to adhere to the animator's demands. However, it is yet to be seen what decision they will take.

