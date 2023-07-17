MAPPA CEO faces backlash after controversial money-driven remarks on Yuri on Ice

After the release of Yuri on Ice in 2016, anime studio MAPPA announced that they were set to release a prequel movie for the same, called Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence. The initial announcement was made back in 2017, following which it was slated to be released in 2020. However, the COVID-19 outbreak delayed the production. Since then, there has been no news about the movie.

This has caused unrest among the fans as the long wait for the movie has started to irk them. Given that the film was announced back in 2017, it didn't make sense to them why no new information was made available to them. That's when a new interview with MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka unveiled who was at fault for the movie's delayed production.

MAPPA CEO's comments ignite controversy surrounding Yuri on Ice

YoI Nation @yoi_updates Mappa's CEO, Manabu Otsuka, mentioned Yuri on ice in a recent interview with Kompass.



" 'Yuri!!! on ICE' produced by our company turned out to be a big hit, but compared to the results, the amount of money coming into the studio was insignificant." 1/2

Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of MAPPA, previously also worked as the animation director for Yuri on Ice. However, when he was asked about the difficulty of running an anime studio in Japan, he immediately expressed his experience with Yuri on Ice anime.

Manabu Otsuka stated how Yuri!!! on ICE was a huge hit, however, when one looked at the income the company generated from it, it was almost negligible for the studio. He was able to observe how many companies accepted the same structure. However, Otsuka wanted to increase the company's profits and decided to make the most of the limited opportunities.

lomikkkk @Nastya60664875 @yoi_updates If it's so "insignificant" WHY THEY CAN'T GIVE IT TO ANOTHER STUDIO??! It is so illogical

Dena Daniel @Dyani_Call21 @yoi_updates Insignificant huh. That wasn’t the case in 2016 when you were on cusp of bankruptcy. homophobic money hungry CEO should just sell the rights if it’s terrible at making revenue.

Fans felt hurt by the CEO's comments as they immediately went after him for his remarks against the anime. Many fans suggested that if MAPPA did think that the anime made insignificant profits for them, then they should simply transfer the rights for the same to another anime studio. If they really believed that Yuri on Ice made insignificant profits, then there was no need for them to hold onto the same.

Other fans targeted the CEO himself as they believed that he was a money-hungry person who only looked at the profits of his studio. Many even made claims that Manabu Otsuka was homophobic as he previously was a huge part in producing two of the most popular "Yaoi" series - Banana Fish and Yuri on Ice. However, upon getting the opportunity to earn more profits, he abandoned those series and considered them insignificant.

Harman @hdhan3962 @muichirosenpaii handing over the studio to Manabu Otsuka (new CEO of MAPPA) and Otsuka is one greedy and cunning guy,he knew studio will not grow like this,so they started picking up shows upon shows,and here we are, MAPPA became one of the biggest studio in Japanese animation industry

Jonathan @jonasy99 @Dyani_Call21 @yoi_updates "should just sell the rights" say you don't understand what you are talking about without saying it.

However, several anime fans also came to Manabu Otsuka's defense as they seemingly had a much better grasp of how the Japanese anime industry worked. Some fans even praised Manabu for taking the steps he did as those allowed MAPPA to grow bigger as a company. While some fans loved Yuri on Ice, they did not see any fault in what the CEO stated as it made sense to them.

ultimatemegax @ultimatemegax Yuri On Ice committee:

Avex Pictures

TV Asahi

Dentsu

CIC

cygames

TV Asahi Music

Movic

MAPPA

Julian @rother_julian @Nastya60664875 @yoi_updates because they're not the only one deciding this. The production comitee decides and since mappa got the lowest paycut out of the comitee they're probably also don't have so much influence on those decisions.

The committee of Yuri on Ice was filled with a total of eight producers, out of which MAPPA was listed as the last one, meaning that they were to receive the least profits from producing the anime.

Hence, it made sense to fans why the anime studio would be concerned about the profits, given that they only received a small share from it. This also makes sense considering that the studio is home to several other profitable series like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.

