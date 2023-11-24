MAPPA's original anime Bucchigiri?! confirms release date with trailer

On Friday, November 24, the website of Bucchigiri?! anime revealed the series' release date and cast members with its main trailer. The new MAPPA original anime is set to be released on Jan. 13. As for the trailer, it has English subtitles, allowing fans worldwide to comprehend it first-hand.

Bucchigiri?! is an original anime that is set to follow its protagonist Arajin Tomoshibi, who dreams of sweet high school days. As he changes schools, he happens to reunite with his old best friend Matakara Asamine.

Their fateful meeting leads the two to a series of battles against strong opponents.

MAPPA's original anime Bucchigiri?! is set to release in January

On Friday, November 24, MAPPA's YouTube Channel released Bucchigiri?! anime's main trailer, which revealed that the series is set to premiere on Saturday, Jan. 13. Moreover, the main trailer revealed that the opening theme song will be titled "Sesame," which will be performed by Kroi.

The main trailer gave fans an idea of what they could expect from the upcoming anime. Arajin Tomoshibi wanted to have a sweet high school life and hence, he switched to the infamous Ichizu High School full of delinquents.

Mahoro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As expected, he did not expect the school to be full of delinquents. Fortunately, he ran into his old best friend Matakara Asamine and made a new female friend named Mahoro.

While his romantic life was seemingly becoming better, he was faced with a new obstacle in the form of fights against strong opponents. That's when he happens to run into Majin Senya, an entity willing to fulfill any wish Arajin wishes to realize.

Cast members of Bucchigiri?! anime

Majin Senya as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Along with the release date and opening theme song details, Bucchigiri?! anime trailer also revealed its cast members. They are as follows:

Genki Okawa as Arajin Tomoshibi

Yūsuke Hoshino as Matakara Asamine

Masafumi Kobatake as Majin Senya

Anna Nagase as Mahoro

Jiro Saito as Kenichiro

Kappei Yamaguchi as Komao

Yukihiro Nozuyama as Zabu

Nozomu Sasaki as Marito

Makoto Furukawa as Jabashiri

Ryōta Takeuchi as Outa

Shouta Hayama as Hagure

Chihiro Suzuki as Akutaro

Staff members

Arajin and Matakara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As previously announced, Utsumi is credited for creating the original story with series script supervisor and scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto. Takahiro Kagami, who has designed the characters will be serving as one of the chief animation directors alongside Hiroyuki Saita and Kiminori Itō.

Meanwhile, Michiru Oshima and Hiromi Kikuta will be composing the music and serve as the sound director, respectively.

