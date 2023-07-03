Mappa's original anime Bucchigiri?! reveals character visuals

MAPPA, the studio responsible for Bucchigiri?! revealed five characters' key visuals at Anime Expo 2023, which is currently taking place in Los Angeles. The key visuals were quite interesting as they gave fans a glimpse of the character designs and the outfits that will feature in the show.

The CEO of the animation studio, Manabu Otsuka was present for the panel. Not only was he a part of the unveiling of the key visuals, but he also shared his thoughts on the series. Given that this is an original anime with no manga series to adapt from, it's safe to say that the animation studio is incredibly excited to share its work with the anime community.

Bucchigiri?! reveals new key visuals for Arajin Tomoshibi and more characters

Bucchigiri?! released five characters' new key visuals with a title card containing their names. The protagonist of the series, Arajin Tomoshibi can be seen against a white background with three different panels that resemble stills from the anime. He boasts medium-length black straight hair parted at the center.

Fans also got a glimpse of Marito, who has long green-colored hair, a muscular build, and sports piercings. Matakara Asamine's key visuals were also unveiled at the event. He has short brown-colored hair with a lean-muscular build.

Key visuals of Bucchigiri?! charcters (Image via MAPPA)

Following this, fans also got a glimpse of Kenichiro, who is tall, incredibly muscular, and has short blue-colored spiked hair. Last, but not least, Mahoro's visuals were also revealed. She is the first female character and sports two space buns and a white-colored school uniform.

The CEO of MAPPA, Otsuka and the Producer, Kimura shared a few words about Bucchigiri?! during the event.

“After Banana Fish was over, I want to do something again, and I was thinking about various projects. The PV that was released the other day has not yet revealed what kind of work it will be, but Mr. Utsumi is enjoying making it very much, so please look forward to it,” they said.

Additional details about Bucchigiri?!

The release date for this anime has not been announced yet, as of this writing. However, the release window was announced a few weeks ago, and Bucchigiri?! is set to make its debut sometime in January 2024.

Along with this announcement, the animation studio also released a teaser trailer, which gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect. However, it's difficult to accurately guess the order of events since this is an original anime with no source material available in the manga or light novel format.

Fans are optimistic since Bucchigiri?! will be directed by Hiroko Utsumi who has helmed popular anime series such as Banana Fish, Free!, and Sk8 the Infinity. Taku Kishimoto will be responsible for the script as well as the series composition. He has also worked on the script of anime titles like Haikyuu!! and Bluelock.

Michiru Oshima will also be part of the team and will provide the music for the anime original series. This talented individual was responsible for the music in shows like Fullmetal Alchemist and Magic User’s Club!

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

