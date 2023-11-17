What is the difference between a Shikigami and a Cursed Spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

The existence of supernatural entities plays a pivotal role in the narrative of the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Among these entities, the Shikigami and Cursed Spirits stand out the most throughout the series.

Both Shikigami and Cursed Spirits are a constant presence in Jujutsu Kaisen. Jujutsu sorcerers have been relying on Shikigami from the very beginning of the series, with the most prominent user of the technique being Megumi Fushiguro.

On the other hand, Cursed Spirits are entities that are normally seen to be posing threats to the sorcerers and require to be exorcised. However, what exactly sets a Shikigami apart from a Cursed Spirit? This is a question that has been frequently asked in the fandom.

How is a Shikigami different from a Cursed Spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the Shikigami are shown to be monstrous creatures that are often summoned by the Jujutsu sorcerers, whereas Cursed Spirits are independent and malevolent entities that pose a huge threat to both regular humans and the Jujutsu sorcerers. They are vastly different from each other, having unique characteristics, origins, and purposes, as seen throughout the series.

At the very beginning of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, fans were introduced to the concept of a Shikigami and gained a greater knowledge of the entity through Megumi Fushiguro. He is an avid user of the technique and has even impressed the King of Curses, Sukuna, with his Shikigami.

To fully use a Shikigami, they would first need to be fully tamed by the user. Although each of them possesses unique powers and abilities, their strength mostly depends on their user. Arguably the most powerful Shikigami seen in the series so far is the Divine General Mahoraga, who is hailed as the strongest Shikigami of the Ten Shadows technique.

While Shikigamis have been shown to provide aid to the sorcerers during their fights, the Cursed Spirits are depicted as their exact opposite. They are malicious entities born from the negative emotions and cursed energy that leak out of humans over time.

Unlike Shikigami, the Cursed Spirits possess their own consciousness, motives, and distinct identities. They are independent beings who are driven by their own desires and often wreak havoc on the world.

Some examples of the strongest cursed spirits seen throughout the series are the Disaster Cursed Spirits Jogo, Mahito, and Hanami. Their strength and intelligence are vastly different as compared to the other cursed spirits in the series.

Therefore, there is a fundamental difference between the two entities, which lies in the nature of their existence. Shikigami are products of deliberate summoning by the sorcerers, with their powers and actions being controlled by the user. On the other hand, Cursed Spirits are malevolent beings born from the negative emotions of humans, acting according to their own will and agendas.

Furthermore, the methods used to deal with each entity differ vastly as well. Jujutsu sorcerers use specific rituals and techniques to summon, control, and dismiss Shikigami at will, whereas Cursed Spirits often require elaborate strategies or intense battles in order to exorcise them or seal them away permanently.

Is Sukuna a cursed spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen(image via MAPPA)

Hailed as the undisputed King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna is arguably the strongest character in the series. Ever since his first appearance in the anime, fans have been debating whether the character is a Cursed Spirit or not. Although his current appearance in the manga may suggest that he is more of a Cursed Spirit, it is actually not so.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Sukuna was born as a human in the Heian Era. He attained the title of King of Curses after consuming both humans and Cursed Spirits and becoming a symbol of absolute evil. It can be argued that, until the moment of his death, he was a human sorcerer.

Prior to his death, however, he turned himself into a cursed object and was reincarnated in the modern era when Yuji Itadori consumed one of his fingers. Thereby, he can be considered an incarnation of a cursed object, which is vastly different from a Cursed Spirit.

To conclude

Both Shikigami and Cursed Spirits are integral parts of the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Although they may sometimes appear the same to viewers, they are vastly different in their nature, origin, purpose, and handling by the Jujutsu sorcerers. Their coexistence throughout the series adds further depth to the rich and diverse lore of the manga, showcasing the constant struggle of the sorcerers between good and evil.

