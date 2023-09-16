One Piece live-action fans already putting a season 2 wish list together (& all of them include Alabasta)

One Piece live-action season 2 was finally announced a couple of days ago, and fans understandably cannot contain their excitement. The release date has yet to be announced, but it is likely that the next installment will not be released anytime before 2024. But this has not stopped fans from speculating about what is in store for the upcoming season on social media platforms like Twitter.

The thought of the Alabasta Saga from Eiichiro Oda's manga being adapted has absolutely thrilled fans.

This is quite the turn of events from the way public opinion was about the series before the very first episode even released. Many people were unsure of the series even before it debuted, thanks to the fact that live-action adaptations of manga or anime series have rarely succeeded. Moreover, capturing the goofy spirit of the One Piece manga was a challenging endeavor.

The first One Piece live-action season, on the other hand, successfully adapted the East Blue Saga, and garnered a lot of praise from fans for staying true to the source material. It respectfully handled the different characters, deftly executed their backstories, and, of course, choreographed amazing fight sequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece live-action season 2 announcement makes fans daydream about Alabasta

After covering most of the East Blue saga in the first season, One Piece live-action season 2 is going to delve into the Alabasta Saga, which is also known as the Baroque Works Saga. In this saga, the Strawhat Pirates will visit the Alabasta Kingdom and fight the criminal organization Baroque Works, whose plan is to seize the Alabasta Kingdom from the Nefertari family.

Why is the Alabasta Saga loved by One Piece manga readers and anime watchers? The straightforward answer lies in its compelling storytelling. Alabasta offers a wealth of plot twists and introduces numerous iconic characters, including Ace, Crocodile, Pell, Vivi, and more.

Most notably, it is the saga where fans will get to see Chopper and Nico Robin join the Straw Hats crew. Therefore, even if the East Blue Saga fails to capture the interest of new manga readers, Alabasta for sure does. So, it is not unusual to have fans eagerly anticipating their favorite scenes.

As expected, fans have begun to speculate on which actors would be the ideal choices for the numerous new characters soon to be introduced. Given the incredible casting choices in season 1, the One Piece live-action season 2 is unlikely to disappoint viewers.

Fans have also started contemplating how the episodes of season 2 will be divided, given the amount of material to be covered.

The Alabasta Saga spans chapters 101 to 217, encompassing a total of 117 chapters. The prevailing consensus is that a minimum of ten episodes will be necessary to encompass the storyline from the Loguetown Arc to Alabasta.

One user however, seemed pessimistic about Luffy and Crocodile’s ultimate showdown being shown in One Piece live-action season 2.

Regardless of what the makers decide, as long as they can guarantee another great season, fans will not have any grounds for complaints. Moreover, discussions are already underway about producing several more live-action seasons in the coming years, offering One Piece fans plenty to look forward to.

