One Piece Live Action season 2 reportedly begins filming in June 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 saw unconfirmed reports that a post-production producer for One Piece Live Action season 2 revealed their being scheduled to return to work on the series in June 2024. While these reports are officially unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, they’ve been brought up by several reputable news sources tailored to the Live Action series.

Furthermore, these latest reports on One Piece Live Action season 2 line up with comments from the series’ starring cast on their availability for the second half of the year. Specifically, both Taz Skylar and Mackenyu Arata have shared comments which indicate that they’ll be unavailable in the second half of the year for events outside of the South Africa region.

These comments are significant as Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind Netflix’s adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, is located in South Africa. Likewise, much of the filming for the series’ first season took place in South Africa, which seems set to be repeated for One Piece Live Action season 2’s filming as well.

The first clue regarding One Piece Live Action season 2’s apparent June 2024 filming start date came from an interview done with The Hook about a month ago in which he discussed his plans for the second half of the year. In the interview, Taz Skylar (who plays Sanji in the series) was quoted as saying that in the “second half of the year I think there is a long stint in South Africa that I roughly know the dates for to shoot the second season of One Piece.”

Taz’s specific mentioning of the second half of the year and the shooting dates being roughly mapped out initially raised curiosity from fans, but wasn’t enough to substantiate a claim. However, footage from an appearance Mackenyu made earlier this week for the One Piece card game lends further credence to the idea of a June 2024 filming start date.

In the clip, Mackenyu is asked about which areas within Japan he can go to for the One Piece card game tournaments. Mackenyu responded that he can’t go, emphasizing that he won’t be in the country at the time and that he’s set to begin filming the second season soon. He even added that unless there’s a tournament in South Africa, he’ll be unable to join in any of the upcoming events.

While Mackenyu didn’t specifically say he’d be in South Africa shooting for One Piece Live Action season 2, his comments combined with Taz’s and the location of Tomorrow Studios being in South Africa suggests filming is set to begin soon. Likewise, with the latest unconfirmed reports further suggesting this June 2024 date, it seems the series will be back to production in the near-future.

