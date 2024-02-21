One Piece Live Action cast petitions Danny DeVito to join season 2

Thursday, February 15, 2024 saw the stars of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Romero begin petitioning Danny DeVito to join the production’s ranks in season 2. The pair, who respectively play protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and supporting character Usopp, called the legendary actor their dream guest star appearance for the upcoming second season in an interview with Deadline Hollywood.

While the pair continued to affirm their desire to see DeVito join the production, they didn’t comment on who the actor should play in the One Piece Live Action series. However, the internet has already beaten them to that punch, petitioning the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star to join the production as the former King Wapol of the Drum Kingdom. The Drum Kingdom arc in which Wapol debuts is all but guaranteed to be a part of the second season’s events.

While DeVito is the latest legendary Hollywood presence to be petitioned, the honor of being the first goes to self-proclaimed series fan and Nico Robin stan Jamie Lee Curtis. Excitingly, showrunner Matt Owens confirmed in October 2023 in a separate interview with Deadline that the team is writing the role of Doctor Kureha with Curtis in mind for the part.

During the interview with the One Piece Live Action stars, Romero was quoted as saying they “would love to find a way to put Danny DeVito in One Piece somehow. Godoy added the following:

“If you’re looking at this, Danny, please come to the show. We can do anything, man, you can be anyone you want. Just come here!... I really want to do anything with Danny DeVito.”

While DeVito’s status with joining the series is still up in the air, Jamie Lee Curtis’ eventual arrival seems to be all but confirmed as of this article’s writing. In Owens’ interview with Deadline, he spoke on how the production team have had an ongoing conversation with Curtis, with both sides confirming interest in working with one another. Owens is even quoted in the interview as saying that “at this point we’re writing [the Doctor Kureha character] for her.”

Curtis herself even posted on Instagram during the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, saying that once the strike is over she will “lobby along with the grown fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in One Piece.” While Owens emphasized at the time of the interview that the strike prohibited the two parties from having “real conversations,” the strike has since ended, meaning these conversations are likely underway.

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series premiered on Netflix on August 31, and was very quickly renewed for a second season. The series serves as an adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series of the same name.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live action news as 2024 progresses.