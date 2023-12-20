Will Jamie Lee Curtis play Dr. Kureha in One Piece Live-Action season 2? Likelihood of casting, explored

One Piece Live-Action season 2 has become a focal point of discussion within the One Piece fandom, particularly after the massive success of the first season. With the promise of introducing new characters in the upcoming Arabasta arc, fans have fervently expressed their desire for Jamie Lee Curtis to portray the pivotal role of Dr. Kureha.

As a vocal One Piece enthusiast and a huge fan of Tony Tony Chopper, the actress has consistently shared her admiration for the series. Responding to fan demands, Jamie Lee Curtis has actively expressed her interest in playing the role of Dr. Kureha, Tony Tony Chopper's mentor, heightening anticipation for the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece live-action season 2: Budgeting might prevent Jamie Lee Curtis from playing Dr. Kureha

Expand Tweet

The possibility of Jamie Lee Curtis portraying the character of Dr. Kureha in One Piece Live-Action Season 2 has generated immense speculation and excitement within the fanbase. Curtis's well-documented love for the anime series, coupled with her desire to be part of Netflix's upcoming live-action production, has fueled the anticipation surrounding the possibility of her taking on the role.

Matt Owens, the showrunner for One Piece Live-Action, has publicly declared Jamie Lee Curtis as the perfect choice for the role of Dr. Kureha. In a statement to Deadline, Owens expressed a strong desire to have her join season 2 of the series. Curtis, in turn, has conveyed her interest in the role on her Instagram, highlighting her genuine love for the character, particularly praising Kureha's punk-like aesthetic and design.

Expand Tweet

While both Curtis and Owens seem enthusiastic about the prospect, potential constraints may arise in the form of scheduling and budgeting. Owens has acknowledged the need to make it work for both parties, especially considering the issues of Hollywood strikes and negotiations.

Moreover, the extensive use of CGI and special effects in One Piece Live-Action season 2 is expected to consume a substantial portion of the budget, and Curtis's stature as an Oscar-winning actor could pose a challenge in terms of budget constraints.

The character of Dr. Kureha, known for her eccentricity, rough exterior, and underlying goodness, holds a crucial role in the One Piece narrative. Her adoption of Tony Tony Chopper and her involvement in the aftermath of Dr. Hiriluk's death during the Drum Island arc add layers to her character.

Expand Tweet

Kureha's knowledge about the mysterious Will of D. further enhances the intrigue surrounding the character, making her a vital part of the storyline. So it is guaranteed that Dr. Kureha will appear in One Piece live-action season 2, which is expected to adapt everything up to the Arabasta arc.

In light of these considerations, although the mutual interest is clear, practical constraints may impact the final casting decision. The delicate balancing act involving scheduling, budgeting, and creative alignment will determine whether Jamie Lee Curtis ultimately takes on the role of Dr. Kureha in this highly anticipated live-action adaptation.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The prospect of Jamie Lee Curtis playing Dr. Kureha in One Piece Live-Action season 2 is met with enthusiasm from both the actress and showrunner Matt Owens. However, practical considerations, including scheduling, budgeting, and the complexity of Hollywood negotiations, may ultimately influence any casting decisions. As One Piece Live-Action has been renewed for a second season, fans eagerly anticipate the adaptation's continuation, which is expected to be released in late 2024 or 2025.