One Piece Episode 1095: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1095 is set to release on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9:30AM JST according to the official Crunchyroll website. With the Jinbe Seraphim unexpectedly attacking some of the Straw Hat Pirates, fans are now unsure of whether or not Dr. Vegapunk and his Satellites are truly allies to Luffy and co.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1095 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode, and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

One Piece Episode 1095 set to begin Egghead’s first fight as Straw Hats take on the Jinbe Seraphim

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1095 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, February 25, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1095 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Episode 1094 recap

Bonney's love for her father continues to force Luffy's group to take a defensive approach to Egghead's security force in One Piece chapter 1095 and beyond (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1094 began with Luffy’s group being chased by a Pacifista, choosing to retreat instead of fight back so as to not distress Bonney. Eventually, they were cornered, forcing the Straw Hats to fight. However, Bonney used her Devil Fruit powers to turn Jinbe into a child and Luffy and Chopper into old men. This led to the Pacifista not recognizing them, leaving shortly thereafter.

Bonney later apologized to them, prompting Jinbe to explain Kuma’s alleged past as Sorbet Kingdom’s evil king who was expelled by his own subjects. He then turned to piracy and joined the Revolutionary Army, fighting with them until being captured and experimented on by Dr. Vegapunk. Bonney then confirmed that while some aspects of Kuma’s fame are true, he didn’t willingly become a cyborg, and that he was forced to cooperate with them for some reason.

Meanwhile, the Thousand Sunny and those on board were flown to Egghead Island by Lilith. Brook and Zoro decided to remain on the ship, with the others donning new futuristic outfits and entering a lab. Vegapunk Edison was then introduced, guiding them until they arrived at a particular room. Here, a Jinbe Seraphim was revealed, attacking them upon awakening. The episode ended with Shaka telling Monkey D. Dragon that he felt his death was imminent.

What to expect (speculative)

With a fight brewing in the previous release’s final moments, One Piece Episode 1095 should open up with a continued focus on the Straw Hats’ fight against the Jinbe-esque Seraphim. Unfortunately, this also means that elaboration on Shaka’s conversation with Dragon is unlikely to come, leaving it as a total mystery for now.

One Piece Episode 1095 should also see Luffy’s group meet another of the Vegapunks shortly, with the other group now having met two of the total seven in Lilith and Edison. Interestingly, the real Dr. Vegapunk has yet to be shown yet, potentially setting up a meeting of the two groups’ leaders in Luffy and the doctor himself.

