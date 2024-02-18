One Piece episode 1094: Luffy's group evades Pacifista Kuma while the remaining Straw Hats reach Vegapunk’s lab

One Piece episode 1094, titled The Mystery Deepens! Egghead Labophase, was released on Sunday, February 18, 2024. This episode returns its focus to Egghead Island, where Luffy and his crew are pursued by Pacifista Kuma. At the same time, Sanji, Zoro, and the rest of the crew reach Egghead, where they are faced with a new challenge.

The entire One Piece episode 1094 is set on Egghead Island, while the clash between Law and Blackbeard, which was the highlight of the previous episode, continues in the background. As viewers have witnessed, the battle did not go well for Law, as his Devil Fruit abilities were on the verge of being nullified by Blackbeard.

One Piece episode 1094 offers viewers a tour of Vegapunk's lab on Egghead Island

Details about Kuma’s past

Bonney and an aged Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1094 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1094, viewers saw Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe, and Bonney being chased by the pacifista Kuma. They refrained from striking back in order to avoid distressing Bonney. However, despite their efforts to delay Kuma by creating obstacles, they were unsuccessful.

Cornered in a blind alley, the Straw Hats were preparing to finally fight back when Bonney used her Devil Fruit powers to transform Jinbe into a child and age Luffy and Chopper. This caused Kuma to no longer recognize them, prompting him to leave.

Later, in One Piece episode 1094, Bonney appeared apologetic for changing their ages. Jinbe, however, found it understandable, considering that the Pacifista being a clone of her father could be seen as family. He shared his knowledge of Kuma’s past, as Kuma was an evil king of the Sorbet Kingdom who was expelled by his subjects.

Kuma as seen in One Piece episode 1094 (Image via Toei)

Kuma had turned to piracy and later joined the Revolutionary Army until his capture by the Marines. Dr. Vegapunk found Kuma interesting and turned him into a cyborg and cloned him, in exchange for his freedom. Thereafter, he became a Warlord of the Sea.

Then, in One Piece episode 1094, Bonney confirmed that the bits about Kuma’s Warlord status and cloning were true but denied that he had willingly become a cyborg, stating that, knowing the consequences, no one would consent to it. She revealed that Kuma was opposed to the World Government and only collaborated with them after his forced modification.

All the Straw Hats arrive at Egghead

The Straw Hats inside Vegapunk's lab as seen in One Piece episode 1094 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1094, the Thousand Sunny was flown to Egghead Island by Vegaforce-01, the giant robot controlled by Lilith. They landed on clouds specifically engineered to mimic the Island Clouds and Sea Clouds of the Sky Islands. Brook and Zoro chose to remain on the ship, as the rest changed into futuristic outfits and entered Vegapunk's lab.

The Straw Hats walked through a holographic wall to get inside the lab, only to discover Lilith had disappeared. However, they were guided through the labyrinthine lab by the voice of Vegapunk Edison, until they reached a particular room. Here, a capsule door opened to reveal a Seraphim, who bore a remarkable resemblance to a young Jinbe. He unexpectedly fired a laser blast upon awakening.

Seraphim Jinbe as seen in One Piece episode 1094 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1094 ended with another Vegapunk satellite, Shaka, communicating with an individual about the ability of a genius to predict the future, which, in his case, involved his imminent death. The listener was Dragon.

One Piece episode 1093 recap

Law as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, the Heart Pirates, led by Law, found themselves under attack from the Blackbeard Pirates. Their ship was at risk of sinking due to water pressure, so they decided to head for land. Mysteriously, Law and his crew began transforming into women, which was later revealed to be the result of Doc Q’s Devil Fruit power. Law used Haki to reverse these changes.

The Blackbeard Pirates, Van Ogre and Burgess, teleported to the Heart Pirates' location by using the former's Warp-Warp Fruit. Burgess used his Strong-Strong Fruit and flung a mountain at them, which Law split into pieces.

Blackbeard as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

Then Blackbeard landed on the island, determined to obtain the Road Ponegliff transcripts from Law. He had been waiting to ambush any of the Worst Generation crews who happened to pass by. A battle ensued, with Blackbeard's Quake-Quake Fruit causing tremors across the island. Law fought back courageously, but he ultimately came into contact with Blackbeard, who used the Black Vortex ability of his Dark-Dark Fruit.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Pudding was being held captive aboard Blackbeard's ship. Kuzan and Van Ogre had kidnapped her from Chocolate Town after Big Mom’s death.