One Piece: Are Seraphim stronger than the Shichibukai? Explained

In the One Piece world, maintaining power balance among opposing groups significantly impacts the narrative. A notable group that wielded substantial influence was the Shichibukai. They were formidable pirates who partnered with the World Government to take down other pirates.

However, upon dismantling the Shichibukai system, an enigmatic and potent force called the Seraphims has surfaced as a successor. These puzzling entities, engineered by the inge­nious scientist Dr. Ve­gapunk, boast astonishing might and are speculated to transcend the formidable prowess of the Shichibukai.

The Seraphim are the World Government's latest and most powerful force yet in the world of One Piece. They outclass the Shichibukai in terms of strength and impact and are built to deal with the ever-growing number of pirates as swiftly as ever. Let's explore the reasons behind Seraphim's superiority in power and influence.

1) S-Shark

Among the revealed Seraphim, S-Shark stands out as a powerful contender. Despite being incomplete, S-Shark showcased incredible strength during the encounter with the Straw Hat Pirates. Possessing the Sui Sui no Mi, a devil fruit cloned from Senor Pink's ability, S-Shark can swiftly move through surfaces and employ Fish-Man Karate. While incomplete, S-Shark's potential is undeniable.

2) S-Bear

S-Bear, resembling a young Bartholomew Kuma with Lunarian traits, wields the artificial Nikyu Nikyu no Mi created by Dr. Vegapunk. This devil fruit allows S-Bear to manipulate space and send individuals to different locations. Additionally, S-Bear possesses destructive laser abilities, making him a formidable opponent even among the Seraphim.

3) S-Snake

With a combination of Lunarian traits and the power of the Mero Mero no Mi, S-Snake exhibits remarkable resilience and devastating offensive capabilities. Able to withstand significant damage, manipulate fire, and emit lasers, S-Snake poses a significant threat to her adversaries. Her cyborg nature and devil fruit abilities resemble those of Boa Hancock, adding to her versatility in combat.

4) S-Hawk

Modeled after the formidable Mihawk, the strongest of the Shichibukai, S-Hawk inherits the prowess and skills of his predecessor. A master swordsman like Mihawk, S-Hawk wields his sword with precision and power.

During his clash with the Blackbeard Pirates, S-Hawk displayed immense strength, overwhelming most opponents and even forcing Blackbeard to employ Busoshoku Haki for defense.

One Piece: How does Seraphim outclass the Shichibukai?

The Seraphim possess several advantages over the Shichibukai, which contribute to their superior strength:

1) Creation Process: The Seraphim are the result of extensive research and investment by the World Government. Dr. Vegapunk utilized the Lineage Factor of the Shichibukai and incorporated Lunarian traits, making the Seraphim extra durable and resilient.

2) Unique Abilities: Each Seraphim possesses distinct abilities and devil fruits, granting them a wide range of offensive and defensive powers. Their powers are carefully designed and modified by Dr. Vegapunk to maximize their effectiveness in combat.

3) Enhanced Power: The Seraphim have undergone a growth process and are infused with Green Blood, further enhancing their physical and mental capabilities. This augmentation makes them formidable opponents in battles.

Final thoughts

The abolition of the Shichibukai system brought forth the Seraphims, a potent succe­ssor. Each of the Seraphims has singular tale­nts, enhanced physiques, and a formidable fighting sense. The Seraphim have demonstrated their superiority against preceding powe­rs.

As the storyline develops, the extent of Seraphim's influence on developing events and the world's destiny stays unseen. One Piece enthusiasts impatiently await more reveals and confrontations betwee­n these remarkable­ entities and the adve­rsaries challenging them.