One Piece Chapter 1056 hints tease Shichibukai reunion and more

Never breaking from routine, reputable series leakers on various forums and social media sites have begun posting hints for One Piece Chapter 1056. As usual, the hints are incredibly vague and open to interpretation, making sense in hindsight (usually) but very rarely illuminating details in foresight.

However, in a startling turn of events, this week's hints appear to be following a general trend. Many suggest an arrival or even a reunion of various characters, whether at Wano or another location. With the veracity of the leakers confirmed, this is likely to be much more than a coincidence regarding the common theme amongst One Piece Chapter 1056 hints.

Follow along as this article breaks down all the hints for One Piece Chapter 1056 and exactly what they may tease, including a potential Shichibukai reunion and more.

One Piece Chapter 1056 hints seemingly tease new bounties amongst reunions and cameos

Hints so far

Based on the HINTS by the Leakers, the Confirmed Characters as of now that will appear in Chapter 1056:

1. Buggy
2. Mihawk
3. Kid
4. Crocodile

As aforementioned, the One Piece Chapter 1056 hints have seemingly followed a consistent theme amongst various accounts and posts. While unconfirmed, they clearly appear to depict the arrival or reunion of some sort of specific characters, with many suspecting this to be Shichibukai-focused.

Unfortunately, no clarity has been made as to whether or not these characters appear at Wano as of this writing. Most likely, this will not end up being the case, with both Ryokugyu and Shanks having just left Wano in the last issue. As a result, One Piece Chapter 1056 most likely won’t be introducing any new visitors to the area in its pages.

That leaves the other option, which implies a reunion or cameo appearances for what many expect to be the Shichibukai. This is unlikely to be an actual meeting of all former Shichibukai, but it is not impossible. Fans can, however, expect an update on the former Shichibukai following their disbandment.

Surprisingly, one hint appears to specifically mention Crocodile's appearance in the next issue. Fans last saw him in a significant role during the Marineford arc, when he aided Luffy's group in exchange for being released from Impel Down.

The specific hint shows the two’s reunion in Impel Down, but likely isn’t meant to suggest the two specifically reuniting in the coming issue. It’s more likely that Crocodile will appear in a cameo context, as would the other Shichibukai, giving them time to update fans on their status and locations following the group’s disbandment.

A yet to be discussed hint/leak seems to claim that Kid is seen talking about Shanks’ Haki in the issue, likely correctly recognizing the recent blast of Conqueror’s to be his. The same leak also claims the celebrations in Wano to be over (for a currently undisclosed reason), suggesting that the Straw Hats will be leaving Wano shortly.

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1056 seems to be an exciting issue packed with plenty of cameos to get fans excited for the imminent next arc. The festivities of Wano's ending seemingly suggest Wano is truly approaching its final descent, with the Straw Hats set to leave in one of the next few upcoming issues.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary.

