Is the girl introduced in One Piece episode 1090 really Vegapunk? Explained

Episode 1090 of the One Piece anime brought viewers a quite entangling development, with the alleged appearance of Dr Vegapunk. This enigmatic figure, known to be the greatest scientist in the world, had never been seen before in the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's story.

At the end of the episode, a mysterious woman showed up before the Straw Hat Pirates, claiming to be none other than the famed Vegapunk. While manga readers are already well aware of this person's identity, those who only watch the anime might be confused, especially as Vegapunk was hinted to be an old man.

When she started talking, however, the woman used certain speech patterns typically associated with old men. Fans are questioning whether the individual who appeared in One Piece episode 1090 really is Vegapunk or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga for anime-only viewers.

One Piece episode 1090 seems to suggest that Vegapunk is a woman, but there's more to it

A recap of the One Piece anime's recent events

Jinbe saving Luffy from drowning (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a gargantuan eddy formed in front of the Thousand Sunny, Zoro promptly cut the huge mass of water in half. Engulfed by the wind, Chopper fell overboard, and Luffy, who tried to rescue him, ended up the same.

Together with them was Worst Generation member Jewelry Bonney, who was previously drowning in the vortex.

While Jinbe jumped into the sea to rescue Luffy and the others, a giant mechanized shark attacked the Thousand Sunny from below, capsizing it, which threw the remaining Straw Hats underwater.

With everyone at the mercy of the raging water, the shark was about to devour the ship.

The huge robot that saved the Thousand Sunny from the mecha shark (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

However, an enormous mecha warrior struck the shark, leaving it incapacitated, and then picked the Thousand Sunny. The robot was piloted by a young woman, who stepped out from the cockpit, complaining about the mecha shark's being a problematic creation.

The woman had mid-length light brown hair, and an earpiece with an antenna on it. She was donning a pink jumpsuit with the designation of Punk-02, a purple hooded coat, and a red aviator-like helmet. At her feet, she was wearing futuristic boots.

Franky thanked the woman for having saved them, but the latter answered that she wasn't trying to do that. She also revealed her allegiance to the World Government, and disclosed her identity. To everyone's shock, the young woman claimed to be the notorius Dr Vegapunk.

The truth about Vegapunk, revealed (beware: spoilers ahead)

The woman who claimed to be Vegapunk in One Piece episode 1090 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Within the One Piece world, Vegapunk's scientific expertise and technological advancement is known to be absolutely unparalleled, to the point where he was stated to be 500 years ahead of anyone else.

At one point, Vegapunk ate the Brain-Brain Fruit, owing to which the scientist's brain can store an infinite amount of information.

The list of Vegapunk's researches and scientific achievements is interminable. The mighty Seraphim cyborgs, living weapons who combine the Lineage Factor of the former Warlords with the powers of the godly Lunarian race, are his last creation only in order of time.

As a matter of fact, Vegapunk is a 65-year-old male. However, that doesn't make the claim of the young woman in One Piece episode 1090 a lie. In fact, it's the complete truth, as she is Vegapunk too.

Lilith together with Shaka and the other Vegapunk satellites (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In the past, the scientist decided to split his being into six different people, his "satellites", one of them being the woman featured in the latest episode. The method Vegapunk used to do that is yet to be revealed.

Even though they are six different individuals, each of the satellites introduces as Vegapunk, and embodies a trait of the latter's personality. Since when he split his being, Vegapunk's original body became known as the "Stella". This makes the scientist a conglomerate formed by seven individuals:

Vegapunk's original body "Stella"

Punk-01 "Shaka" - Vegapunk's sense of justice

Vegapunk's sense of justice Punk-02 "Lilith" - Vegapunk's sense of evil

Vegapunk's sense of evil Punk-03 "Edison" - Vegapunk's thoughtfulness

Vegapunk's thoughtfulness Punk-04 "Pythagoras" - Vegapunk's wisdom

Vegapunk's wisdom Punk-05 "Atlas" - Vegapunk's irritability

Vegapunk's irritability Punk-06 "York" - Vegapunk's greed

Using the Brain-Brain Fruit to hoard limitless knowledge, Vegapunk found himself with the size of his brain grown exponentially. As such, he developed Punk Records, a system that enabled him to separate his brain from his body. Through an antenna, Vegapunk can share his brain with the satellites.

The Punk Records storage and transmission system enables Lilith, Shaka, Edison, Pythagoras, York, Atlas, and the Stella to synchronize their knowledge and experiences every day.

Punk-02 Lilith, Vegapunk's evilness

Vegapunk Lilith as seen in the latest episode (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As explained, the futuristic-looking woman who appeared before the Straw Hats in One Piece episode 1090 is one of Vegapunk's satellite bodies, Lilith, the personification of the scientist's evilness. It must be noted that, while all satellites embody a portion of Vegapunk's being, they are six unique people.

They all have their own wills and desires, although based on the specific aspect of Vegapunk's personality that they incarnate. As the manifestation of Vegapunk's vicious and heartless side, Lilith mostly operates for evil purposes.

For this reason, she often comes into conflict with Shaka, the satellite who embodies a totally opposed portion of Vegapunk's personality.

Lilith typically employs her scientific genius to develop dreadful cyborgs, which she uses to attack and plunder those who should venture to Egghead. She is the one who turned the Sea Beasts into deadly cyborgs equipped with various weapons.

For instance, the mecha shark who assaulted the Thousand Sunny is one of Lilith's creations, and so is the robot she was personally piloting, the Vegaforce-01.

Using them, Lilith aimed to pillage the Straw Hats. However, as the manga readers already know, she will soon understand that the crew, particularly with regard to some of its members, is well outside her reach.

