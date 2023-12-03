One Piece episode 1086: 5 Straw Hat Pirates new bounties that make no sense (and 5 that are all right)

One Piece episode 1086 reveals the grotesque truth behind the Cross Guild’s establishment, as well as the new bounties of the Straw Hat Pirates after Wano. Within the fandom, bounties have always been a source of controversy, and this time, the discontent is at a historical high.

Bounties aren’t One Piece’s version of power levels, as they don’t measure how strong is a character, but assess the threat level that said person could potentially pose to the World Government. Characters may receive bounties that are lower, or even higher, compared to what they would deserve.

Further, bounties can hardly be compared with one another, as they are issued depending on different parameters each time. Many factors are taken into account, and combat prowess is only one of them. As a result of this engaging but flawed system, the Straw Hats’ new bounties have spurred a heated debate.

Five disappointing bounties of the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece episode 1086

1) Luffy, with a bounty of 3,000,000,000 berries

Luffy's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

In Wano, Luffy obtained immense strength, unlocking both the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki and the Gear 5 transformation. Owing to these powers, he beat the mighty Kaido in a 1v1 fight, an accomplishment which earned him the status of Yonko.

Thus, not even a three billion berries bounty is enough to reflect Luffy’s incredible achievements, especially as the same price was awarded to Kid and Law, which doesn’t make much sense. Luffy is notably more powerful than both, to the point where he outclasses them in every way.

Whether concerning individual strength or concrete outcomes, Luffy stands on a wholly different level than Kid and Law. His bounty should have reached the four billion berries. Still, aiming to belittle Luffy's fame, the World Government deliberately ignored his feats and powers.

Instead of properly quantifying the new rewards depending on each fighter’s performance on the battlefield, the Gorosei just split equally Kaido and Big Mom’s combined bounties among Luffy, Law, and Kid, the captains of the three crews involved in the alliance.

2) Zoro, with a bounty of 1,111,000,000 berries

Zoro's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

As Luffy’s right-hand man and the Straw Hat Pirates' second strongest member, Roronoa Zoro acts as the crew’s first mate. In Wano, he was among the most celebrated fighters. Zoro’s new bounty is stunningly high, but it still doesn’t do justice to his combat prowess.

During the "Roof Piece" fight, Zoro showed greater strength than even Law and Kid. Before unlocking his true Haki potential, Zoro was already powerful enough to hurt a Yonko significantly, to the point where Big Mom warned Kaido to dodge the former’s attacks.

After blocking the ravaging Hakai move, Zoro, although injured, fought and wounded Kaido. He inflicted a scar on the Yonko, a feat that the Red Scabbards put together couldn’t replicate. Zoro then learned to use the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, gaining a huge power boost.

As such, he annihilated Kaido’s strongest subordinate, the Lunarian survivor King. Zoro's outstanding feats should have granted him a bounty of at least two billions, but he was instead awarded a price of 1,111,000,000 berries, as a pun based on his birthdate (11/11).

3) Sanji, with a bounty of 1,032,000,000 berries

Sanji's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

Within the Straw Hat Pirates, Sanji is a key figure, ranking only below Luffy and Zoro, the crew’s captain and first mate. During the Onigashima Raid, Sanji awakened the genetic traits of his family, which empowered his body substantially.

He enhanced his physique with a tough and highly-performing exoskeleton, as well as the ability to use the Ifrit Jambe, an upgraded version of the Diable Jambe. Owing to this power-up, Sanji defeated Queen, the third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

After the Wano Arc, Sanji was awarded a bounty of 1,032,000,000 berries. While absolutely remarkable in its own right, such a sum seems low for an individual who beat a Yonko crew’s third most powerful fighter.

Queen’s bounty was probably inflated by his deeds as a mad scientist, but it doesn’t make much sense for Sanji’s head to have a lower price than the former’s. In all likelihood, he would have deserved a greater reward.

4) Franky, with a bounty of 394,000,000 berries

Franky's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

The Straw Hat crew’s shipwright, Franky is a bionically-enhanced cyborg. He can employ several hidden weapons, such as the destructive Radical Beam, and even operate from within the General, a huge and particularly tough mecha.

Franky was able to defeat Sasaki, a Beasts Pirates officer, who ranked among the crew’s Flying Six. Even then, Franky was awarded a bounty of 394,000,000 berries, which is even lower than that of Sasaki, whom he overwhelmingly beat.

As it often happens, the bounty wasn’t calculated on the basis of the outlaw’s feats, but merely established depending on a general estimate of the group he is affiliated with. Franky and some other Straw Hats got a standard 300,000,000 berries upgrade, regardless of their individual might.

To make things even worse, Franky’s bounty poster picture was, for some reason, changed with that of the Thousand Sunny’s figure-head, a fact that understandably angered him.

5) Chopper, with a bounty of 1,000 berries

Chopper's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

With regards to bounties, no one gets more disrespected than Chopper. Although often grouped with Nami and Usopp in the crew’s “Weak Trio,” Chopper is a fighter not to be underestimated.

Owing to his Rumble Balls, he can use his Human-Human Fruit to change his form depending on the need. In Wano, Chopper showed an improved version of his strongest form, the Monster Point, which increased his combat effectiveness.

Still, the World Government considers him to be the Straw Hat crew’s pet. Due to this ludicrous misunderstanding, Chopper’s bounty has always been dramatically low, and so it continues to be the case.

Five adequate bounties of the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece episode 1086

1) Jinbe, with a bounty of 1,100,000,000

Jinbe's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

Jinbe’s combat prowess might pale in comparison to that of the franchise's top dogs, but he remains an extremely tough individual. Seasoned like a few others, he is a proficient Armament Haki user, as well as the known greatest master of Fish-Man Karate.

Even when he is faced with superior opponents, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda makes sure to treat Jinbe respectfully. A former Warlord, as well as a former subordinate of two Yonkos, Whitebeard and Big Mom, Jinbe recently joined the Straw Hats.

Jinbe's new bounty is astonishing, as it's greater than Sanji’s, and almost equal to Zoro’s. It’s already debatable if Jinbe’s reward should surpass Sanji’s, and it definitely doesn’t make sense that it comes close to Zoro’s, given the latter's undesputable status as the Straw Hat crew's number two.

Still, rather than Jinbe’s reward being too high, the issue is that all Monster Trio members received disappointingly low bounties. Considering the prices on the other former Warlords' heads, it’s fine for Jinbe to have a bounty that exceeds the sum of one billion berries.

2) Nico Robin, with a bounty of 930,000,000 berries

Nico Robin's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

Not considering Chopper's hilarious spike from 1 to 1,000 berries, proportionally speaking, Nico Robin received the greatest bounty increase among all the Straw Hat Pirates, as the price on her head jumped from 130,000,000 to 930,000,000 berries.

In Wano, Robin defeated Black Maria, a high-ranked officer of the Beasts Pirates. However, that Brook’s help was pivotal for her victory. While a good fighter, the reason for Robin’s exceptionally high bounty doesn’t lie in her combat prowess.

Robin can read the Poneglyphs, which means that she can learn the true history. The World Government considers Robin's existence a threat in itself, to the point where she was awarded a 79,000,000 berries bounty even when she was just an eight-year-old child.

As the member of a Yonko crew that holds three Road Poneglyphs, Robin has now powerful comrades and the concrete opportunity to uncover the world’s secrets. Therefore, her bounty seems justified.

3) Usopp, with a bounty of 500,000,000 berries

Usopp's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite his dream of becoming “a brave warrior of the sea” like his father, Usopp is anything but a mighty fighter. Granted, his wish is more of a metaphorical thing, as he was never meant to become powerful, but to overcome his fear.

Probably the most human and relatable character among the Straw Hats Pirates, Usopp is also the weakest of the bunch. Still, continuing the running gag of “God Usopp,” he has a remarkably high bounty, which amounts to half a billion berries.

In all fairness, Usopp’s combat performance in Wano was rather underwhelming. Still, he claimed that he wrecked Page One and Ulti. Funnily enough, this total lie is probably the reason why his “godly” fame keeps growing.

4) Brook, with a bounty of 383,000,000 berries

Brook's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Raid on Onigashima, Brook didn’t play a particularly important role. He mostly assisted Nico Robin, helping her during the battle against Black Maria, and later protecting her from CP0 agents Guernica and Maha.

Just like Franky, Nami, and Usopp, Brook received a flat increase of 300,000,000 berries for their affiliation. As seen in One Piece 1086, while the price on Brook’s head changed, his bounty poster keeps being the flyer of “Soul King” Brook.

5) Nami, with a bounty of 366,000,000 berries

Nami's new bounty in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

Nami is by no means a powerful fighter, but, owing to her resourcefulness, she can still make herself dangerous. For instance, she can use the Sorcery Clima Takt to manipulate the atmospheric condition of her surroundings and perform weather-based attacks.

With the recent acquisition of Zeus, Big Mom’s lightning Homie, Nami significantly augmented her combat effectiveness. The “Cat Burglar” might be a glass cannon compared to tougher characters, but her firepower isn’t half bad.

Regardless of her individual abilities and achievements, after the Wano Arc, the reward for Nami’s head was increased by 300,000,000 berries, the same standardized surge used for some other Straw Hats.

