One Piece episode 1093: Law accepts Blackbeard's challenge, their fight begins, and the identity of Blackbeard's prisoner is revealed

One Piece episode 1093, titled The Winner Takes All! Law vs. Blackbeard!, was released on Sunday, February 11, 2024. This episode focuses entirely on the intense clash between the Heart Pirates and the Blackbeard Pirates. The latest animation style has really enhanced the action sequences, especially when it comes to depicting the havoc caused by abilities such as Tremor Crush of the Quake-Quake Fruit.

In the previous episode, viewers learned why there were so many Vegapunks. They also discovered a surprising connection that existed between Bonney and Kuma. Finally, the episode showcased the Blackbeard Pirates sneaking up on the Heart Pirates.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime.

One Piece episode 1093 marks the beginning of Law vs Blackbeard

Mysterious disease strikes the Heart Pirates

Law turned into a woman as seen in One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1093 began somewhere in the New World, where Blackbeard continued his barrage of attacks. The Heart Pirates were on edge, knowing their ship could not take another hit due to the water pressure. Law proposed they head towards land.

It was revealed that Law's body had transformed into a woman's, leaving the Heart Pirates surprised. Shortly after, other crew members underwent a similar transformation, revealing that some Devil Fruit power was causing these changes, and it was contagious.

Law, drawing on his experience of fighting the two Emperors of the Sea, knew that Haki could neutralize Devil Fruit powers. So, he applied Haki to himself and his crew, and they soon reverted to their original selves.

The Heart Pirates reach an island

Burgess lifts a mountain in One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1093, Doc Q of the Blackbeard Pirates, who had consumed the Sick-Sick Fruit, was revealed to be the source of the Feminization Disease. Meanwhile, Van Ogre commanded Burgess to relocate to the island where the Heart Pirates had surfaced. Thanks to Van Ogre's Warp-Warp Fruit, they teleported instantly, and Burgess, with his Strong-Strong Fruit, lifted a mountain to hurl at the Heart Pirates.

Law realized that the Blackbeard Pirates' reputation stemmed from their strategy of hunting some of the most powerful Devil Fruit users, seizing their fruits, and gaining immense power. As Burgess launched the mountain, Law was compelled to use his Devil Fruit abilities to slice it into fragments.

The fight begins

Blackbeard engaged in a fight against Law in One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei)

At this point in One Piece episode 1093, Blackbeard made his appearance on Winner Island. He told Law he had predicted one of the three Worst Generation Pirates from Wano would follow this path, and he was ready to seize their Road Ponegliff transcripts. Law, seemingly thrilled by the challenge, proclaimed that the victor would take everything.

The battle began, and viewers got to witness the tremendous power of Blackbeard's Quake-Quake Fruit, as it shook the entire island. Law retaliated by stabbing Blackbeard with his sword, followed by a shock.

However, Blackbeard remained largely unaffected. The situation worsened for Law when he attempted another sword attack on Blackbeard, who blocked it with his right hand and unleashed Black Vortex with his left.

Blackbeard's prisoner

Pudding being kept as a prisoner as seen in One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1093, the Heart Pirates attempted to sink Blackbeard's ship using underwater attacks, hoping to exploit the Blackbeard Pirates' Devil Fruit users' one true weakness—the sea. However, the Blackbeard Pirates remained unfazed, trusting their captain's abilities.

Pudding, who was revealed to be a captive on the ship, asserted that if Big Mom were alive, the pirates would not have been so complacent. The crew informed her that their adversary was the one who killed Big Mom. It was revealed through a brief flashback that Kuzan and Van Ogre had arrived at Cacao Island's Chocolat Town and captured Pudding.

Elsewhere, Akainu received news of the clash between Blackbeard and Law. Forced to just sit back and wait for it to end, he expressed his frustration with the role of being a Fleet Admiral.

One Piece episode 1092 recap

Pacifista Kuma as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, the CP0 agents had a conversation about the brilliance of Dr. Vegapunk, who had divided himself into six satellite bodies. The CP0's task was to bring back a Seraphim, resembling Bartholomew Kuma, to Egghead and eliminate Dr. Vegapunk and his satellites.

Meanwhile, on Egghead, Luffy's group said goodbye to Atlas, one of Vegapunk's satellites. Then they found a fashion machine which helped them change into futuristic clothing. At this point, Kuma, in a police uniform, appeared and fired his laser at the Straw Hats, who narrowly avoided it. Luffy was ready to retaliate, but Bonney intervened, revealing that Kuma was her father.

However, Kuma continued his pursuit and fired his laser at Bonney, who did not try to dodge. Luffy ran to her rescue, explaining that the Kuma they were facing was actually a Pacifista. They seemed unable to avoid the direct laser shot, resulting in a massive explosion.

Elsewhere in the New World, the Heart Pirates were peacefully sailing when they were unexpectedly attacked by the Blackbeard Pirates.