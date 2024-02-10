One Piece: What are Trafalgar Law's powers? His Devil Fruit, explained

One of the most popular and beloved characters in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga series is none other than Trafalgar D. Water Law, the Surgeon of Death. There are many aspects of Law’s character which has fans so enamored with him, such as his overall design, aesthetic, and memorable introduction in the series.

Law’s heavy involvement and significant presence in post-time-skip One Piece is also a major contributing factor to his being a fan-favorite character. Due to this focus, fans learned of his tragic and heart wrenching origins, as well as why he desires the series’ titular treasure, and how he plans to get there with his Op-Op Fruit.

However, with how long it’s been since Law and his Devil Fruit were first introduced in the series, some One Piece fans can’t quite remember exactly what the Op-Op Fruit can do. Befitting Law’s role in the series, his Devil Fruit is one of the most powerful and versatile overall, and is also teased to be one of the most important Fruits in the entire series.

Law’s Devil Fruit key to unlocking one of the many secrets of One Piece at the Holy Land, Mariejois

Law’s Devil Fruit, explained

Expand Tweet

In One Piece, Law’s Devil Fruit is the Paramecia-type Op-Op Fruit, which appears as a red heart-shaped item. It’s called the “Ultimate Devil Fruit” for one of its most well-known abilities to grant another person eternal youth in exchange for the user’s own life. Combatively, the Fruit’s foundational ability is ROOM, which creates a spherical space around the user to envelop them and their targets within. Its size varies from a few meters wide to surrounding mountains.

From the ROOM, Law’s other techniques begin coming into play, such as Amputate which sees him cut his targets without physically harming them while they’re inside the ROOM. Law can also cut his targets without physically contacting them. The effect is similar to Buggy’s Chop-Chop Fruit powers. The Radio Knife is an advanced version of Amputate, meant to counter abilities which could see their user reform themselves after being cut with Amputate.

Another foundational technique used in One Piece by Law is Shambles, which allows Law to effortlessly swap the positions of any two objects inside his ROOM. He’s also been shown to bring objects directly to his person without swapping them for another. The advanced version of Shambles is the Personality Transplant Surgery, which sees Law use Shambles to swap non-physical items like souls between a group of people.

Expand Tweet

Law’s Devil Fruit can also use abilities which attack the inside of his opponents, such as Counter Shock, Injection Shot, and Gamma Knife. While Counter Shock and Injection Shot are external attacks meant to do internal damage, Gamma Knife is stabbed into the opponent and activates within their body rather than outside of it. Beyond this lies the Awakening of Law’s Devil Fruit, made up of the two larger, K-ROOM and R-ROOM techniques.

K-ROOM is essentially a “wireless” version of ROOM, which sees Law coat objects like his sword with a ROOM bubble to give them properties similar to that of a regular ROOM. Law can also physically increase the size of his sword or an object by using K-ROOM, as seen with the Puncture Wille technique. The R-ROOM is instead applied to a target area, which allows him to apply a specific effect to targets inside, such as his Silent technique in One Piece’s Wano arc.

Without a doubt, Law’s Devil Fruit is one of the most versatile and powerful in the entire series. It’s also said to be one of the most important by former Celestial Dragon and Shichibukai, Donquixote Doflamingo. According to Doflamingo, the Celestial Dragons possess a great treasure which, if combined with Law’s Devil Fruit, would allow the user to effectively conquer the world. This has yet to be elaborated on further in the series as of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.