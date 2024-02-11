One Piece episode 1093: Jesus Burgess' Devil Fruit poweres, explained

One Piece episode 1093 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it an enthralling and extremely eventful installment to the globally beloved weekly television anime series. While the episode largely focused on events outside of Egghead Island, the focus was nevertheless captivating and exciting for fans, especially given what it showed.

One Piece episode 1093 saw the fight between Trafalgar Law and his Heart Pirates versus Marshall D. Teach and his original crew of Blackbeard Pirates begin. Shockingly, however, the fight saw several new Devil Fruits debut in the form of new abilities for the Blackbeard Pirates Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Doc Q, and Stronger.

Unsurprisingly, these unexpected Devil Fruit debuts in One Piece episode 1093 have piqued the curiosity and interest of fans everywhere. More specifically, fans are curious as to exactly what the limits of Jesus Burgess’ Devil Fruit are. Follow along as this article fully breaks down everything that’s known so far about Burgess’ new Strong-Strong Fruit.

One Piece episode 1093 sees Burgess receive a Devil Fruit befitting his prior characterization and strength

Burgess’ Devil Fruit, explained

As revealed in One Piece episode 1093, Burgess ate or was granted the powers of the Strong-Strong Fruit at some point after the Dressrosa arc. The Dressrosa arc is specifically called out due to being the last time fans saw Burgess, where he was able to swim in water without drowning. Hence, it’s implicitly suggested that Burgess did not have this Devil Fruit during the events of the Dressrosa arc.

The Strong-Strong Fruit bestows its user with abnormal physical strength, to the point where they gain the ability to lift up and throw gigantic objects. It’s currently unknown at the time of this article’s writing whether or not the Fruit has any particular weaknesses aside from the standard Devil Fruit weaknesses.

As seen in One Piece episode 1093, Burgess uses and leverages this newfound strength to bolster his already impressive strength to newfound, almost comical heights. This is especially shown when he casually rips a mountain out of the ground, lifts it directly over his head, and hurls it away with his bare hands without any sign of struggle or difficulty.

Likewise, the potential for the Devil Fruit seems to be limitless given how effortlessly Burgess rips up and throws a literal mountain at Law and the Heart Pirates. If there is an upper limit to the amount of strength the Devil Fruit gives its user, it seems to be one that’s so astronomically high that it’ll likely never come into play.

One interesting aspect of the Fruit which One Piece episode 1093 reveals is its Paramecia-type nature. As well established in the series, Paramecia-type Awakenings typically affect both the user and their environment. Perhaps the Strong-Strong Fruit’s Awakening sees this boost in strength able to be shared with others, either by area-of-effect or by specifically choosing who’s strength to boost.

In any case, Burgess’ is one of the most interesting Devil Fruits introduced in the latest episode, both for what is and is not known about it. With the series progressing through its Final Saga, fans will undoubtedly see Burgess and co again sometime soon. Hopefully, some of the above questions relating to his new Devil Fruit abilities will be answered at that time.

