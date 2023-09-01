10 anime characters who are total jokes (until they have to fight)

Unexpected character arcs are a common feature of anime, which is renowned for its wide cast of characters and surprising narratives. Some anime characters seem at first as comic relief, exhibiting humorous idiosyncrasies and habits. However, when the stakes rise and the confrontations begin, these characters lose their comical personas and exhibit their actual might, shocking the audience with their change.

We dive into the world of anime and highlight 10 characters who represent the progression from being merely a joke to becoming fearsome fighters, replete with a knowledge of their secret qualities that contribute to their ultimate transformation.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for all the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Todo and 9 other anime characters who are total jokes (until they have to fight)

1. Todo - Jujutsu Kaisen

Aoi Todo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Todo is a diehard Otaku who likes the tall-doll pop idol Tadaka Chan despite his brutish appearance. Todo thought of Yuji as his best friend since they shared similar likes in women.

He speaks in an imagined universe every time, thus he shouldn't be taken seriously. One can misjudge him based on his humorous personality.

However, Todo's mastery of jujutsu maneuvers is his genuine power. His Domain Expansion skill demonstrates his mastery of cursed energy and successfully manipulates the battlefield to his favour.

Todo defies the perceptions formed by his initially eccentric character by possessing outstanding combat abilities and strategic insight.

2. Zenitsu Agatsuma - Demon Slayer

An unconscious Zenitsu prepares to attack in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable Studios)

Zenitsu Agatsuma comes across as comical and frequently cowardly in Demon Slayer, making him seem like a sissy character. His early humorous performance is aided by his exaggerated responses and scared demeanour.

However, when Zenitsu is forced into a corner, his personality makes an astonishing change. He unleashes his "Thunder Breathing" methods, showing off his quick reactions and devastating assaults.

The contrast between Zenitsu's comical pranks and his effectiveness in battle is highlighted by his capacity to harness and manage his fear.

3. Jiraiya - Naruto

What happened to Jiraiya after his death? (Image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya, a renowned Sannin and the series' main character's teacher, is introduced to us in the anime series as a perverted writer. Jiraiya can seem like an odd choice for a strong warrior with his freewheeling and perverse behavior.

His actual strength, though, comes from his command of strong jutsu and his in-depth comprehension of strategy.

He transforms from a jokester into a fighting force thanks to the Rasengan technique and his Sage mode, which show off his fighting prowess and versatility.

4. Master Roshi - Dragon Ball

Master Roshi from Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Master Roshi is a character from Dragon Ball who exhibits lecherous inclinations and odd conduct, which sometimes leads to amusing situations. In spite of this, he is a talented martial artist who has trained Goku and Krillin in the past.

Roshi's shift into his buff form accentuates his physical prowess, and his proficiency with energy is demonstrated by his ability to execute the Kamehameha wave.

His antics give comedic relief, but when the characters and audience are least expecting it, his actual strength emerges.

5. Katsura - Gintama

Katsura in the anime Gintama (Image via Sportskeeda)

Katsura is another Gintama character known for his humorous features. He adds to the fun of the series with his exaggerated emotions and the catchphrase "Zura janai, Katsura Da".

But in fights, where his swordsmanship prowess and strategic insight flourish, Katsura's personality changes. He exhibits his strategic thinking and flexibility, showing that his lighthearted persona conceals a skilled and smart combatant.

6. Kisuke Urahara - Bleach

Kisuke Urahara as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisuke Urahara plays a jovial and mysterious character in Bleach, frequently concealing his actual talents. His ordinary appearance is furthered by his position as the proprietor of a confectionery shop.

However, Urahara is a former captain of the Soul Reaper and is quite knowledgeable about spiritual topics.

His proficiency in a variety of advanced fighting methods and his seeming easygoing attitude are masks for a strong and seasoned fighter, as seen by his combat talents.

Because of his laid-back personality, Urahara may not be as well-respected as the other Soul Society members, but he has frequently and only by using his intellect, rescued the three worlds.

7. Koro Sensei - Assassination Classroom

Koro Sensei as in Assassination Classroom anime (Image via Funimation)

Korosensei, a humorous tentacled monster that works as a teacher in Assassination Classroom, is introduced. Korosensei's comic interactions with the pupils are amusing, but his actual strength is his unmatched speed and battle prowess.

His ability to move at Mach 20 speed makes him practically unstoppable, and his proficiency in a variety of combat stances adds to his might. He always has a lesson for his students disguised in his hilarious and annoying escapades.

8. Spirit Albarn - Soul Eater

Spirit Albarn in the anime Soul Eater (image via Bones)

Spirit Albarn is portrayed in Soul Eater as a middle-aged divorced man who is flirty and often agitated. He frequently finds himself in comical situations.

Albran, however, is a Death Scythe, a powerful weapon, and a skilled fighter. He is regarded as the Death Lord's strongest weapon.

Albran might be the most powerful weapon, but he is also a loner with a disobedient kid who doesn't respect him because of the way he treated his ex-wife.

His transformation from a comedic source to a source of strength demonstrates his character's depth.

9. Saitama - One Punch Man

Protagonist Saitama as seen in Season 1 of the One-Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse Animation)

With Saitama as its main character, One Punch Man takes the notion of metamorphosis to the breaking point. His humble exterior as a balding guy with a penchant for grocery shopping conceals his extraordinary power.

Saitama's strength defies expectations and attests to his legendary position as a hero who can beat any foe with a single blow. Although at first comical, his easy triumphs expose the incredible strength that transforms him from a joke to an unstoppable force

10. Zeed Toven - 4 Cut Hero

Zeed Toven in 4 Cut Hero anime: Episode 1 (Image via Bilibili)

The supreme goddess of the planet chooses Zeed Toven, a selfish hero, although he vanquishes the Demon King. Zeed turns into an Otaku and a NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training), or in other words, a complete failure.

Unfortunately, he becomes entangled in ancient stories, curses, and a convoluted scheme involving several Kingdoms and numerous dragons. But no matter what, he'll always take the whimsical route, even if it means hanging around with baddies.

Zeed never trusts his friends or foes, thus he usually attempts to diffuse a conflict by talking back to them or manipulating them. But like every other hero, Zeed is fiercely determined to protect his comrades, even if it means destroying the supreme creator of the world by any means necessary.

In conclusion

These characters defy preconceptions and serve as a reminder that inner power frequently manifests itself, as seen by Todo's mastery of cursed energy and Saitama's unparalleled strength, showing that one should never evaluate a person's character just based on their looks.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.