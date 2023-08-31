Assassination Classroom Season 3: Possibilities of the anime’s renewal explored

Assassination Classroom season 3 is said to be one of the most anticipated installments in the anime universe that devoted fans have been eagerly awaiting. Written and illustrated by Yusei Matsui, Assassination Classroom is one of the most critically acclaimed series that eventually garnered much praise for its distinctive storyline and enthralling characters.

Following the resounding success of the previous two seasons, fans’ sincere desire for a third installment remains unwavering. The creator and the production house have yet to confirm or deny the prospect of a third season.

Nonetheless, the conclusion of season 2, where Nagisa takes on Korosensei’s mantle as a teacher for a group of misfits, certainly dropped intriguing hints for potential future storylines. However, fans shouldn’t raise their expectations for Assassination Classroom season 3, as the manga has already ended years before the finale of season 2 aired.

Assassination Classroom season 3: Why fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for the renewal

Is Assassination Classroom manga over? The future of the series explored

Yusei Matsui’s magnum opus was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from July 2, 2012, to March 16, 2016. It comprises 180 chapters with an additional five extras that were collected into 21 tankobon volumes. The manga ended almost six years before the anime’s finale was released.

While watching the series, manga enthusiasts noted that Studio Lerche had decided to eliminate the excess parts of the storyline that could eventually be presumed as fillers and stuck with the primary events in the series. These primary events centered on the actual plot revolving around the students of Class 3-E and their quest to assassinate their teacher.

The series finale concludes with a time skip, depicting Nagisa as a teacher at the same school, guiding a group of delinquent students in a manner influenced by Korosensei. This portrayal instilled hope for a potential season 3.

Nevertheless, Yusei Matsui provided a fitting end to the series and thus signaled the end of his involvement with Assassination Classroom. Currently, Matsui is caught up with his new manga series, The Elusive Samurai, which has also received an anime adaptation by Studio CloverWorks.

Assassination Classroom spin-off - Koro Sensei Quest!

Koro Sensei Quest!, a spin-off manga series by Yusei Matsui and illustrated by Jo Aoto, is set in an alternate universe of an RPG world where the elite students of Kunugigaoka Junior High School are superheroes instead of regular students. Even in this universe, the students of Class 3-E, weaker heroes, are tasked with killing their teacher, an octopus-like powerful creature.

As the series is an alternate spin-off, the events are non-canonical to the original storyline. Koro Sensei Quest! eventually received an anime film adaptation on November 19, 2016, by the same production house. Later, the spin-off film was re-cut into 12 short 10-minute episodes.

About the plot and where to watch the anime

The official synopsis by Crunchyroll for Assassination Classroom reads:

"Forget about homework and pop quizzes. The students of Class 3E have a far more important assignment: kill their teacher before the end of the year! A tentacled sensei that moves at Mach 20 is out to conquer the classroom after destroying seventy percent of the moon."

It continues:

"In addition to reading, writing, and arithmetic, the murderous monster behind the lectern will teach his students everything he knows about the assassination game. Should some eager beaver prove to be a quick study in killing, he or she will save Earth from extinction – and collect a hefty reward."

Fans worldwide can binge both seasons of Assassination Classroom exclusively on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dub versions. Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel has also made the anime available for fans in Southeast Asia.

