One Piece episode 1093 rules the internet with Law vs. Blackbeard before release 

One Piece episode 1093 is all set for release on February 11, 2023, and will focus on Blackbeard's attack on the Heart Pirates to acquire Law's Ope Ope no Mi. Episode 1092 aired on January 28, 2024, and mainly revolved around the introduction of the Vegapunk Satellites.

The latter half of the episode focused on Blackbeard's ambush on the Heart Pirates and set up the stage for the battle that will be adapted in One Piece episode 1093. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for One Piece episode 1093.

One Piece episode 1093 might end up reaching hype levels similar to Sanji vs. Queen

Expand Tweet

One Piece has been the centerpiece of a lot of hype ever since the latter parts of the Wano Arc. Fights from the Wano Arc, such as Zoro vs. King and Sanji vs. Queen, ended up crashing Crunchyroll and other platforms that were streaming One Piece. The Wano Arc ended on episode 1085 and was followed by the Egghead Island Arc.

The intermission section before the actual start of the Egghead Island Arc delivered battles like Blackbeard vs. Boa Hancock and also revealed a few things about Silvers Rayleigh. While the Egghead Island Arc started with the reveal of Kuma being Bonney's father, One Piece episode 1093 will shift its focus and deliver the fight between Trafalgar D. Water Law and Blackbeard.

Expand Tweet

Fan reactions to the episode previews (Screengrab via X/@Blackbeard_Goat, @Khaled716976)

Although One Piece episode 1093 is yet to air, the One Piece fans have already started hyping up the episode in anticipation. Many fans took to X to express their anticipation, and many took this opportunity to mention how Law managed to hold his own against Blackbeard's entire crew.

It is to be noted that Law was attacked by the entire Blackbeard crew, with Blackbeard himself having two of the strongest Devil Fruits, while also having a really strong crew,

Many other fans also mentioned how this episode will single-handedly push Law's reputation over that of Zoro and how this might end up being the episode of the year.

One Piece episode 1092 recap

Bonney as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1092 of One Piece commenced with a focus on CP0 agents Rob Lucci, Stussy, and Kaku as the latter elaborated on the Vegapunk Satellites. These satellites were explained to be distinct entities created by Vegapunk, each serving a specific function.

The agents then discussed their mission, which involved eliminating the Vegapunks on Egghead Island. Transitioning to Luffy’s group, they indulged in a hearty meal while conversing with Vegapunk Atlas. After Atlas departed, the group stumbled upon a machine that provided them with futuristic attire.

Law as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Bonney decided to part ways, expressing her intent to seek revenge on Dr. Vegapunk. Luffy attempted to dissuade her, sensing an imminent threat in the form of "Kuma." Their encounter took a surprising turn when a Pacifista attacked, prompting Luffy to react until Bonney revealed that Kuma was her father, halting the confrontation.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the New World, the Heart Pirates encountered a storm during their voyage. The tranquility was shattered when Blackbeard and his crew, including Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Stronger, and Doc Q, emerged from the tempest. As Blackbeard initiated an assault on the Heart Pirates, Law decided not to flee from the impending confrontation, setting the stage for a fierce battle.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1093 will be released on February 11, 2023, and will mainly focus on Blackbeard vs. Law. Although the new Egghead Island Arc just began, episode 1093 will be one of the most action-centered episodes in the entire anime and it might end up reaching levels similar to Sanji vs. Queen or Zoro vs. King.