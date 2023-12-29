When will Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2023 be revealed? Explained

With the Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2023 at the Anime Awards 2024 show less than 3 months away, the excitement among fans for the upcoming event is certainly through the roof. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, and rewards the best anime series of the year by conducting two rounds of votes.

Ever since its inception in 2017, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards has evolved into a global phenomenon. Every year, several thousands of fans across the world participate in the event, to determine and award the best anime series of the previous year. It usually takes place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa every year.

Crunchyroll Anime of the year 2023 set to be revealed on March 2, 2024

Crunchyroll Anime of the year 2023 will be determined at the Anime Awards 2024 event, conducted by the popular streaming platform Crunchyroll. Similar to every year, the best anime series of the year will be determined by conducting two rounds of voting.

In round one, a panel of judges from the anime industry will be nominating six entries/ anime series from the year 2023 on January 17, 2024. Fans would need to cast their votes for their favorite anime series within 10 days, as the portal for voting would close on January 27, 2024.

In round two, after the votes have been collected, the judges would choose a winner for the Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2023 by looking at the votes and determining the anime series that has received the highest number of votes from fans. The grand winner will then be announced on March 2, 2024, at the event which will be globally streamed for fans all over the world.

Crunchyroll has announced that they will also partner with Telescope in the coming year to collect and tally the votes to determine the winner. Furthermore, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 will be featuring two guests - Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira.

2023 was certainly one of the best years for anime in recent memory. It featured an impressive lineup of shows, ranging from newly released anime series such as Frieren and Oshi no Ko, to anime sequels including Vinland Saga season 2, Demon Slayer season 3, Attack on Titan Part 3 Part 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Thereby, the Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2023 category would definitely feature some intense competition from several anime fandoms, who would try to go above and beyond so that their favorite series could achieve the title of the best anime of the year.

Which anime won Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2022?

At the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 event, the Anime of the Year 2022 award was achieved by none other than the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series, which was a critically acclaimed cyberpunk anime that took the world by storm at the time of its release.

Despite featuring tough competition from other popular series such as Spy X Family, Demon Slayer Season 2 and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners managed to surpass its competition and take the crown. Due to its popularity and gripping storyline that resonated with audiences worldwide, there were little to no objections from other fanbases on its victory.

Final Thoughts

It would be interesting to see which anime series ends up winning the Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2023 category at the Anime Awards 2024 show, as it would certainly feature an intense amount of competition from the highest-rated shows of this year. That said, fans should keep in mind to vote for their favorite anime series on time, starting from January 17, 2024 to January 27, 2024.