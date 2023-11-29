Spy x Family manga hints at the biggest secret from Anya's past

The Spy x Family manga did not release a full-length chapter this week. Instead, it released an extra chapter, 90.1. The chapter featured a short story and a special colored illustration of Anya. While fans might disregard the chapter due to its short length, there is reason to believe that it hints at Anya's past.

Anya has been present in the series from the very first chapter. However, besides her name, age, and powers, the manga series did not reveal much about her. Now, with the manga nearing 100 chapters, it seems like creator Tatsuya Endo finally wants to focus on her backstory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Spy X Family manga chapter 90.1 suggests that Anya is an immigrant

Expand Tweet

The Spy X Family manga is known for publishing extra chapters with special colored illustrations. However, given the cryptic tweet by manga creator Tatsuya Endo, it seems like the latest chapter was a tad bit more important than other extra chapters. In the tweet, he mentioned how the latest chapter, despite being an extra chapter, was related to the main story.

Spy X Family chapter 90.1 showcased a story from the past, i.e., around the time when Anya had enrolled at the Eden Academy. The chapter saw Anya wanting a doorplate for her room after spotting the same in an anime. While her father Loid did provide her with a doorplate, it was Anya herself who carved her name on it.

The "ANIA" doorplate as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Surprisingly, instead of carving the letters "A-N-Y-A," Anya ended up carving the letters "A-N-I-A." The moment her father Loid noticed this, he informed Anya that her name was spelled with a "Y" and not an "I." However, instead of her usual reaction, which would have been one of shock and embarrassment, Anya seemed quite surprised that her name was spelled as such.

Hence, Anya seemingly carved out a new doorplate that read "ANYA." Soon after, she could be seen laying down on her bed and thinking about her name.

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans would know, this was very odd behavior from Anya as generally she is shown to have a carefree attitude. However, when it came to something related to her name, she seemed quite concerned. This could be a hint that she is an immigrant.

If one carefully analyzes her character, there are only a few original things fans know about her. Her name is Anya and she is actually about four or five years old. Additionally, she received telepathic powers accidentally when an organization was seemingly experimenting on her. Fortunately, she managed to escape the facility.

Given that the tensions between Ostania and Westalis had been on the rise at the time, there is reason to believe that Anya is originally from Westalis.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

While there is no concrete evidence to prove Anya's Westalis descent, there is reason to believe that she is not from Ostania. Firstly, she seemed very certain that her name's spelling was "A-N-I-A," which could possibly be a variation spelling used in her home country.

Secondly, she is the only character in the series shown to have pink hair, which could be a normal hair color for people in her country.

That said, even if this theory were to be wrong, it is certain that Anya had undesirable experiences. This is especially evident from the latest special illustration released as the extra chapter's cover. While Anya can be seen holding her soft toy and looking toward the main door, there is noticeable dirtiness all around her.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

The most vital object around her might be the alcohol bottle behind her, hinting that either one or both of her parents were alcoholics. If that were to be true, they may have sold her to researchers to raise money for themselves and their possible addictions. This could also be the reason why Anya cried when one of the interviewers at Eden Academy wanted her to speak about her mother.

That said, these are just theories, and fans may need to wait until the manga reveals the true backstory for Anya Forger.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.