One Piece Episode 1093: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1093 is set to release on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 9:30AM JST. With the setup of the Law plotline running concurrently to events on Egghead Island, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect from the coming release, and are likewise desperate for spoilers.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1093 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode, and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1093, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1093 likely to follow Law vs Blackbeard to its finale before shifting focus back to Egghead

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1093 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, February 11, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1093 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Episode 1092 recap

Bonney's apparent obsession with Kuma is finally explained heading into One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1092 began with a look at CP0 agents Rob Lucci, Stussy, and Kaku, where the lattermost explained to the others the Vegapunk Satellites. Essentially, Punk split himself into six other bodies, each with a different purpose or function. They then discuss their mission, which entails killing each of the Vegapunks on Egghead. The episode then shifted to Luffy’s group, where they ate their fill while speaking with Vegapunk Atlas.

Atlas then left them alone to wander, with the group eventually finding a clothes machine which gave them all new futuristic outfits. Bonney, however, then bids goodbye to the group, saying she needs to go find Dr. Vegapunk to get revenge on him. Luffy tells her to stop, sensing that “Kuma” is approaching them. They then find a Pacifista attacking them, with Luffy trying to counter but Bonney stopping them as she reveals Kuma is her father.

The episode then shifted perspective to somewhere else in the New World, where the Heart Pirates were interrupted by a storm as they were sailing. Blackbeard himself then emerges from the storm, along with Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Stronger, and Doc Q. Blackbeard and his crew then begin the attack on the Heart Pirates, with Law telling his crew that they won’t be running from this fight as the episode ends.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1093 will most likely open with a continued focus on what appears to be a looming fight between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Heart Pirates. Likewise, it’s expected that the episode will stick with the fight until its end, whether that makes a part of the episode, the entirety of the episode, or even longer than the coming release.

That being said, One Piece Episode 1093 should wrap up the fight quickly within one episode in order to return focus to Egghead Island, especially given the reveal of Bonney’s parentage. As a result, fans can expect the focus to be back on Luffy and co by the end of the upcoming installment.

