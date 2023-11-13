"Tommy DeVito playing smaller": Danny DeVito catches strays from Skip Bayless after Giants' 49-17 loss to Cowboys

Tommy DeVito made the first start of his career with the New York Giants in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie entered the year as the third-stringer, at best, but injuries to the top two quarterbacks and a disastrous two-win season so far have created an opportunity for him to get in-game experience.

In three appearances this year, including his start against the Cowboys this week, Tommy has been unimpressive, completing just 57 percent of his passes with three interceptions. He contributed to the Giants getting blown out this week by a massive 49-10 score.

Skip Bayless, a notorious Cowboys fan, shared his thoughts on Sunday's performance by both teams in a video shared to the "Undisputed" official X account. He used the Giants' rookie quarterback's name to fire an indirect shot at Hollywood actor Danny DeVito during his rant.

Bayless said:

"I'm not sure I was happy with 49 to 10 because it was the Giants. It was Tommy Devito playing smaller than Danny Devito. Was I satisfied with all my Cowboys yucking it up until the fourth quarter? No, I was not satisfied."

"Do I think that Dak should be elevated into the MVP race? I do not think that, not after 42 to 10 in San Francisco, not after the fourth quarter last week at Philadelphia when I needed him to make one play. The one play he couldn't make, and usually doesn't make in the biggest of games."

"I need to see him play to this level against Philadelphia, December 10. And then at Buffalo, and then at Miami, and then at Washington. I need to see this team play at the level they played today in a game that really matters."

Despite the Cowboys' blowout victory against the Giants, Skip Bayless was apparently left unimpressed. He seems to lean more towards the Giants losing the game than the Cowboys winning it, referencing his opinion that Tommy DeVito is an incapable NFL quarterback at this point in his young career. He said he played smaller than Danny DeVito, who is famously just 4'10" tall.

It's hard to fairly blame the rookie for his shortcomings, as he was intended to be a developmental project this year. Injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor forced him into game action much sooner than originally anticipated.

Nevertheless, the Giants' overall incompetence left Bayless unimpressed, as he wants to see Dak Prescott get it done against more worthy opponents before being optimistic about his favorite team this year.

Is Tommy DeVito related to Danny DeVito?

Tommy DeVito

Despite the fact that they have identical last names, including the spelling and capitalization, there is no reported relation between Tommy DeVito and Danny DeVito. They are actually both from New Jersey, further suggesting that a possible relation could be present, but that is apparently not the case.