One Piece chapter 1108 spoilers: Luffy and Sanji save Vegapunk as Saturn debuts a new form

One Piece chapter 1108’s initial spoilers were released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, bringing with them an exciting and early inside look at the coming issue’s alleged events. While these leaks are far from Shueisha-certified, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven to be very accurate in comparison to the corresponding official releases.

Likewise, fans are already excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1108’s events, which see the Straw Hats all slowly get one step closer to successfully evacuating from Egghead Island. However, in the process, Dr. Vegapunk receives severe injuries before Luffy is able to create a key opening for the Marine scientist and Sanji to escape with. Spoilers also excitingly confirm that there will be no break week for the series following chapter 1108’s official release.

One Piece chapter 1108 spoilers tease “new form” for Saint Jaygarcya Saturn, but doesn’t say “Awakening”

One Piece chapter 1108’s initial spoilers, provided by X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece, begin with the issue’s alleged title of “World, Please Respond.” This is a reference to a shocking event which closes out the release, albeit one which many fans had theorized would happen in the Egghead arc at some point.

In any case, spoilers also specify the cover page for this chapter is a fan request which features Nami, Nico Robin, Boa Hancock, and other girls from the series’ cast enjoying a drink together. Beginning its story content, spoilers claim that chapter 1108 opens with Caribou revealing he has valuable information from his time with the Straw Hats, wanting to share it with Blackbeard.

One Piece chapter 1108 then sees Dorry and Brogy come to the rescue of Franky and his group, saving them from the clutches of the Marines. Perspective then shifts to Luffy and co, where Dr. Vegapunk then urges Monkey D. Luffy and Sanji to escape without him and entrusts them with protecting Jewelry Bonney.

At this moment, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn seemingly returns from his confrontation with the Blackbeard Pirates, debuting a “new form” in the process. Intriguingly, spoilers don’t specify that this is an Awakening, suggesting that it’s some ability or other configuration of whatever his Devil Fruit power is. This is especially confusing considering that one of the hints for the issue teased that an Awakening would be debuting.

One Piece chapter 1108 then sees Saint Saturn use this new form to launch an attack on Luffy, Sanji, and Dr. Vegapunk. This gives Admiral Kizaru the opportunity to inflict severe injuries on Dr. Vegapunk during their confrontation. It’s worth mentioning that Dr. Vegapunk already claimed himself to be on death’s door in the previous issue, with this latest attack on him suggesting that he could truly die during the Egghead arc.

However, a “decisive moment” then apparently comes in their fight, in which Luffy intervenes to the point of being able to stop both Saint Saturn and Kizaru simultaneously. This allows Sanji to escape with Dr. Vegapunk, which is likely the only hope the character has of surviving. However, given his aforementioned previous claims, he may not have long regardless. The chapter ends with a message from Dr. Vegapunk addressed to the entire world.

