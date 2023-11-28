One Piece anime: Egghead arc will surpass Wano in every way but one

One Piece anime is going to start adapting the Egghead arc starting on January 7, 2023. Fans have been hyped ever since the release of the promotional video that officially announced this news.

However, the news did not come as a complete surprise to the ardent fans since, prior to the release of the promotional video, it was already revealed that the series would jump into the Egghead arc immediately after wrapping up the Wano arc. This means there will be no filler arc in between.

The Egghead arc is the thirty-second story arc and the inaugural arc of the Final Saga. It follows the adventures of the Straw Hats on the technologically advanced Egghead Island. Here, they encounter and discover elements that reveal more about the past than the future.

The arc is pretty well-paced, and the surprises just keep on coming. Contrary to expectations that things will slow down a little following the intense action in Wano, the Egghead arc of the manga has continued to captivate fans for weeks and will surely do the same when it appears in the One Piece anime.

One Piece anime's Egghead arc is going to be better than Wano arc except for one aspect

The Wano arc saw the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies clash with two Emperors of the Sea, Big Mom and Kaido, leading to both their deaths. This event marked another significant shift in the One Piece world brought about by the Worst Generation, the first being Blackbeard’s plot that led to the deaths of Ace and the former Emperor of the Sea, Whitebeard, at Marine Ford. Luffy emerged as the new Emperor of the Sea after his fight with Kaido.

The upcoming Egghead arc will focus more on Jewelry Bonney, another major pirate from the worst generation who has made only a few appearances in the series so far. This arc will also reveal Dr Vegapunk for the first time, a character whose influence on the world has been mentioned numerous times.

One Piece anime's Egghead arc is expected to outshine the Wano arc. As the series enters its Final Saga and is expected to end in a few years, readers can anticipate some major revelations. These include insights into the Void Century, character backstories, the threat of the World Government, the threats to the World Government, unexpected plot twists, and major betrayals.

While the Egghead arc of the One Piece manga has been highly praised by fans, the anime adaptation might find it challenging to outdo the Wano arc in terms of fight sequences. The Wano arc, which spanned over four years, gradually built up to the all-out war between the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance and Kaido's formidable Animal Kingdom Pirates.

The Straw Hats’ victory was not achieved in a single battle but through several confrontations, each escalating in intensity. The stakes were high, and the tension was palpable.

The animation team showcased their ability to create visually stunning adaptations, with a vibrant use of color to highlight the intensity of the fight scenes. Each battle seemed to be more memorable than the previous one. In comparison, the Egghead arc, while enjoyable, may not reach the same level of intensity and visual appeal in its fight sequences.

Without revealing too much, One Piece anime's Egghead arc will feature some powerful characters, but the fights will not be as long or have the same stakes as those in Wano. Luffy, for example, suffered multiple near-death experiences in his battle against Kaido, and it was only after he awakened his Devil Fruit that he was able to achieve victory.

On the other hand, for better or for worse, Luffy’s Gear 5 form has significantly changed the dynamics of the fights in One Piece. The current battles appear to lack seriousness, and whether major battles in the future continue to be trivialized remains to be seen.

