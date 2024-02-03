One Piece: Admiral Kizaru will die on Egghead (& it'll be the Blackbeard Pirates' doing)

One Piece is reaching the conclusion of the Egghead arc and there are a lot of theories of how things are going to end, which is something that always gives fans of the series an opportunity to come up with their own ideas. In that regard, a new theory now seems to suggest that Admiral Kizaru is very likely to die in this arc and all hints seem to point at the Blackbeard Pirates as the ones responsible.

The Egghead arc has given a lot more clarity about the motivations of the character of Kizaru as he was one of the most mysterious characters in the One Piece universe. While Akainu, Fujitora, and Aokiji have shown a lot more clarity in terms of motivations as Admirals, the truth of the matter is that Kizaru seemed like the odd man out. This theory, however, indicates that he is going to have a conclusion befitting of his journey thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

One Piece theory explains that Kizaru will die in Egghead

Kizaru has been one of the most enigmatic characters of One Piece during most of his run in the series, and now the Egghead arc has given a lot more clarity about his background and his connection to the likes of Vegapunk and Bartholomew Kuma. The new theory suggests that he is going to die after years of having a moral conundrum between what he feels is right and his obligations as one of the Admirals.

It says that Kizaru is going to remain neutral until Saturn decides to turn on him, which is going to be stopped by the arrival of the Blackbeard Pirates, as the latter will attempt to capture the member of the Gorosei. This is when Kizaru is going to step in, trying to save Saturn and also making time for Bonney, Vegapunk, and Kuma to escape with the Straw Hats, thus resulting in a balanced sacrifice for the Admiral.

It is also worth pointing out that Blackbeard explained to Ace during their battle that not even the light can hold a candle to his darkness abilities, which could serve as a foreshadowing of the Yonko defeating Kizaru in Egghead. Of course, this last part is a stretch, but it does make sense that Kizaru would be willing to give his life considering that he is currently between a rock and a hard place at the moment.

Kizaru's character throughout the series

Kizaru in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece is a series that is not known for killing characters, but it is hard to argue that Egghead, if executed well, could be the perfect moment for Kizaru to give his life for what he feels is right. Especially considering that he is a character with a very unique role in the series, since he has been a lot more mysterious and enigmatic when it comes to his actions.

While Admirals like Akainu, Aokiji, and Fujitora have had a much clearer definition of who they are and what drives them as characters, Kizaru always seemed like the odd man out because of his more mysterious personality and he never was the type to be very vocal about his thoughts. This is why it was always difficult for the reader or the viewer to determine where he was standing regarding the Straw Hats and the World Government.

At the moment, it seems that Kizaru could have chosen to sacrifice himself for Vegapunk, Bonney, and Kuma, although this is yet to be confirmed. It is only a theory and Oda has had a knack for not committing to a character's death, which is something that could happen again.

Final thoughts

A new One Piece suggests that Kizaru is going to sacrifice himself during a battle with the Blackbeard Pirates. This would represent him making his own decision and dying on his own terms.