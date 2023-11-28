Why was Kizaru considered One Piece's weakest Admiral before the Egghead arc? Explained

The One Piece manga's current and ongoing Egghead Island arc has been described by many longtime readers as the best post-time-skip arc in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's series. While such claims have become especially prevalent in recent weeks, even the arc's humble beginnings had fans arguing for such a title to be bestowed upon it.

Those who make such a claim specifically point to the pre-time-skip feeling One Piece's latest arc has managed to recapture in its narrative, comedy, and fight scenes/matchups. One specific high point many focus on is the reintroduction and elevation of Admiral Kizaru, thought to be the weakest of the original and current Marine Admirals heading into the arc.

However, One Piece's fans have completely come around on the matter, now lauding Kizaru as one of, if not the strongest of the five different Admirals seen in the series thus far. Although this is an impressive zero-to-hero moment for the character, it raises the question of why Kizaru was perceived as weak heading into the current arc.

One Piece fans' perception of Admiral Kizaru warped by Oda's long-term storytelling style

Why was Kizaru considered so weak? Explained

Throughout pre-time-skip One Piece, various aspects of the World Government and Marines' respective chains of command were slowly but surely introduced. A notable moment was the appearance of Admiral Aokiji, who was able to easily deal with the Straw Hats' strongest. Shortly thereafter, relatively speaking, the Sabaody Archipelago and Marineford arcs began and officially introduced the other two Admirals, Akainu and Kizaru.

Akainu ended up becoming the main focus of the Marineford arc, with its events building him up both as a character and as an impressive fighter. Kizaru, meanwhile, was initially presented as an imposing force during the events of the Sabaody arc. However, hid fighting Marco rather than larger targets during Marineford and a scene that saw Kizaru seemingly surrender to Benn Beckman later on in the arc led fans to question his true strength.

Post-time-skip, One Piece then chose to first introduce new Admirals Fujitora and Ryokugyu instead of giving Kizaru a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of fans. While Fujitora left a lasting impression on characters, Ryokugyu faced similar flak following his introduction as Kizaru did after the Marineford arc. As a result, many fans had decreed Ryokugyu and Kizaru as the two weakest Admirals.

However, the Egghead Island arc then began and eventually introduced Kizaru as a main antagonist. After fighting Sentomaru, Kizaru proved himself capable of fighting Gear 5 Luffy, even forcing a draw between the two rather than outright losing. With Gear 5 Luffy being, for many, the current power scaling benchmark in the series, this was an incredibly impressive feat.

Furthermore, going toe-to-toe with one of One Piece's strongest characters seemingly erased all prior doubt fans had expressed over Kizaru's strength. Many fans have gone as far as to call him the strongest current Admiral, and even the strongest of all five seen in the series thus far.

One Piece fans are finally praising Kizaru following his impressive feats in the Egghead Island arc thus far (Image via Toei Animation)

Due to inconsistent enemies and a lack of focus in the pre-time-skip and in a majority of the post-time-skip sections of the series, fans thought Kizaru to be the weakest Admiral out there. However, following his Egghead Island arc feats (which include dismantling Sentomaru and going toe-to-toe with Gear 5 Luffy), fans are calling him the strongest of the current and past Admirals.

