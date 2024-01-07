One Piece anime: Egghead arc set to stream on Netflix, release date revealed

The One Piece anime: Egghead arc began on January 7, 2024, with the release of episode 1089. This is also the start of the Final Saga of the almost 25-year-long anime series. The series broadcasts on local Japanese channels every Sunday and can be viewed on Crunchyroll and Funimation shortly thereafter. Much to the delight of the fans, Netflix has announced that episodes from the Egghead arc will be available on their platform starting the following week.

This announcement comes as a surprise since Netflix does not host all the arcs leading up to Egghead, having only recently released the Marineford arc. However, it is possible that the remaining arcs will be released in the near future. Here are all the details.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece anime: Egghead arc to come on Netflix in 2024

Netflix has revealed on their official X page that the One Piece: Egghead Arc will be available on their platform starting January 13, 2024. While the details are not available yet, it is speculated that the new episodes will become available on the platform a week after their official release.

The franchise has recently seen a boost in popularity as a result of its multiple collaborations with Netflix, and it will only increase with the One Piece anime: Egghead arc. The One Piece Live Action series, for example, has been hailed as one of the finest live-action adaptations of any anime.

It is one of those shows that made anime fans believe that, with an adequate budget and passionate creators, a proper adaptation is indeed achievable. The series has been so well-received that it has already been approved for a second season.

Netflix has also announced a collaboration with WIT Studio to produce a remake of the East Blue Saga, titled The One Piece. This project is intended to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Toei Animation's original adaptation.

A new team of animations will be working on the series, and the story and characters will be slightly altered in this rendition. It is probably for the best, given we already have a faithful anime adaptation.

The franchise's most recent film, One Piece Film: Red, received a lot of love from fans all over the world and broke many Box Office records. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Fans will now look forward to the One Piece anime: Egghead arc episodes and more exciting projects with Netflix.

What to expect from the One Piece anime: Egghead arc

In One Piece episode 1089, which marked the beginning of the Egghead arc, the World Government took drastic steps to eliminate Sabo. This involved the total obliteration of the very island where the Flame Emperor had sought refuge.

On the other hand, the Straw Hats came across Jewelry Bonney, who was trapped within a massive water column. This uncommon phenomenon was presumably a consequence of the World Government's destructiveness.

As fans of the manga would know, the forthcoming episodes will follow the Straw Hats and Bonney as they journey to Egghead Island. Egghead is home to the esteemed Dr. Vegapunk's lab and is considered a futuristic island due to the advanced technology it harbors.

However, the story is set to take an unexpected twist when agents of the World Government show up.