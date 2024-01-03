One Piece Episode 1089: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1089 is set to be released on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. With the Egghead arc set to begin, the upcoming installment is one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory. However, viewers aren’t sure exactly what it will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available.

Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for One Piece episode 1089. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the installment while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece episode 1089 set to begin the highly anticipated Egghead arc in the anime

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1089 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, January 7, 2024. For a minority of international fans, the installment will be available on Saturday night locally.

International audiences can stream One Piece episode 1089 on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s.

One Piece Episode 1089 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, January 6, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 6, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Central European Time 1:30 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:00 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Episode 1088 recap

Luffy revealed a dream even bigger than being the Pirate King to set up a cliffhanger for One Piece Episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1088 began with a focus on Amazon Lily, as Silvers Rayleigh, Shakky, Boa Hancock, and the Kuja Pirates reflected on the Marines’ and Blackbeard’s invasions.

A flashback then started, showing Hancock trying to broker a peace deal with Blackbeard, who refused. Thankfully, Rayleigh appeared, forcing all present into submission and overseeing the deal, which saw the Blackbeard Pirates and the Marines leave. However, this resulted in Koby being kidnapped by Blackbeard.

Returning to the present, the Kuja Pirates expressed fear over the Seraphim, adding that one of them bore a striking resemblance to a childhood Hancock.

The focus then switched to the Kamabakka Kingdom, where Revolutionary Army members were worried about Sabo’s safety. However, they received a Transponder Snail call from him, confirming he was alive, as the perspective shifted to the Straw Hats.

Luffy and his crew were seen mourning Cobra Nefertari’s death, which Sabo was allegedly responsible for, and discussed possibly rescuing Vivi. However, Zoro shot this idea down for the time being.

Luffy then reflected on his origins, also revealing to the others that he has an ambition even larger than becoming the Pirate King. The episode ended with the others’ reactions to Luffy’s dream, which was not revealed to viewers.

What to expect (speculative)

While Luffy’s dream is an intriguing cliffhanger to end on, One Piece episode 1089 will likely not elaborate on it at all. Instead, it is expected to continue to bounce around in perspective, setting up everything that needs to be established for the Egghead arc’s events.

Likewise, One Piece episode 1089 will likely end with the Straw Hat crew arriving at the arc’s titular island and beginning whatever adventure they’re set to have. While it’s unclear what’s next for the anime series, fans are expecting the Egghead arc to be an enthralling and engaging one.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.