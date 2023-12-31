One Piece: Why was Nefertari Cobra killed? Explained

In the world of One Piece, Nefe­rtari Cobra, the 12th ruler of the Arabasta Kingdom, experienced a tragic demise­. The news of his death sent shockwaves throughout the One Piece fandom. As king, Cobra had le­d his people for many years, ke­eping Arabasta prosperous and maintaining good relations with ne­ighboring lands.

The ruling family of Arabasta was the only family out of the 20 nations that didn't move to Marijoa after the Void Century. Now, Cobra's death during the Reverie arc at the hands of Imu and the Gorosei left fans wondering about these circumstances, which may have led to his untimely death.

One Piece: The reason behind the assassination of Nefertari D. Cobra

Imu mentions Lili's grave blunder (Image via Shueisha)

In a conversation with Dragon, Sabo revealed that Cobra met his demise in the Empty Throne room, at the hands of Imu. Imu, the sole occupant of the throne, had a role in Cobra's death. One potential reason could be the Arabasta family refusing to relocate to Marijoa.

Centuries ago, Arabasta, along with 19 other kingdoms, defeated the Great Kingdom. While most rulers agreed to move to Marijoa, the then-ruler from the Nefertari family, Nefertari D. Lili, declined. The reasons behind their refusal remain mysterious, raising suspicions of disloyalty to the World Government.

Furthermore, it was later known that Nefertari D. Lili had a hand in scattering the Poneglyphs throughout the world. These actions led the Nefertari family to be labeled as "traitors" of the World Government.

Nico Robin at Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation)

Another possible cause for Cobra's murder is the presence of a Poneglyph in Arabasta, one of the earliest introduced in the series. Nico Robin deduced that it contains information about Pluton, a formidable warship capable of devastating islands. If Imu knew about this Poneglyph, they might have attempted to force Cobra into revealing its secrets.

One Piece: Imu and the Gorosei

Sabo is framed for Cobra's murder (Image via Shueisha)

Imu is a mysterious figure of great influence who, along with the Gorosei, orchestrated the assassination of Nefertari Cobra. Cobra discovered unsettling truths about the World Government during the Reverie, one of them being the revelation of the ruler of the world, Imu.

It prompted him to sacrifice himself to protect the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army, Sabo, who happened to be there and learned the dangerous secrets. Imu and the Gorosei framed Sabo for the murder, adding complexity to the unfolding events.

One Piece: Nefertari Cobra's connection to the Straw Hat Pirates

The kingdom of Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation)

Nefertari Cobra, the king of Arabasta Kingdom, played a vital role in the Arabasta Arc, a pivotal storyline in the One Piece series. His primary goal was to safeguard his people and preserve peace.

As the Straw Hat Pirates journeyed to Arabasta to take down Crocodile, Cobra sought the help of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew to expose and take down Baroque Works, the group led by Sir Crocodile.

This alliance not only exposed the truth but also fostered a strong connection between Cobra and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Final thoughts

Nefertari Cobra's death in One Piece became a turning point, exposing the complex power dynamics and secret histories within the World Government. His ties to the enigmatic D. family and the involvement of Imu and the Gorosei added layers to the unfolding narrative. Fans are eagerly anticipating more revelations and the resolution of this captivating storyline as the plot continues to evolve.