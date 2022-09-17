One Piece Chapter 1060 implies 2 of the 3 Ancient Weapons to be battleships

With the release of One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations on Thursday afternoon, fans were awestruck as they saw Im-sama completely and utterly erase an entire island’s existence. The spectacular attack was launched from an unknown source in the sky, leading to much debate amongst fans as to what could have such power.

The most common conclusion fans have arrived at is that One Piece Chapter 1060 has finally introduced fans to the third Ancient Weapon, Uranus. While fans have known about the Ancient Weapon for quite some time, almost no information beyond its supposed existence has been made clear.

However, series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda seems to have implied that Uranus may be a battleship like Pluton, but of a different kind. Follow along as this article fully breaks down why One Piece Chapter 1060’s events imply 2 of the 3 Ancient Weapons to be battleships.

Ancient Weapons Pluton and Uranus implied to be twin battleships of sea and sky based on One Piece Chapter 1060

Why they’re both likely battleships

Imu's power is most likely Uranus. If that's the case then it recontextualizes some things. The World Government wasn't trying to take Pluton's blueprint and Robin to create the weapon, but rather to stop anyone from having any means of opposing Uranus

One of the biggest points of emphasis on the Ancient Weapon Pluton up until One Piece chapter 1060 has been its destructive capabilities. It’s even said to be capable of destroying entire islands in a single shot, which fans know to be true based on Franky’s experience with the blueprints for creating Pluton.

The destruction of the Lulucia Kingdom, as seen in One Piece Chapter 1060, certainly appears to have been done in one shot, with only one attack being made on the island.

However, fans know Pluton to currently be trapped in Wano beneath Mount Fuji. Furthermore, the only way to free it would be the destruction of Wano’s defensive walls, which fans know to still be erect.

Therefore, the Ancient Weapon used to destroy Lulucia Kingdom can’t be Pluton. Additionally, Poseidon’s powers of controlling Sea Kings were clearly not involved with the island’s destruction at all, eliminating yet another of the Ancient Weapons. Assuming Im-sama didn’t use a Devil Fruit power to eliminate the island, this would leave only Uranus left as an option.

However, this would imply that Pluton and Uranus are weapons of a similar kind and caliber. Both are either said to or shown destroying entire island’s in one shot, as well as boasting incredible destructive power overall. The presumed demonstration of Uranus in Chapter 1060 proves as much for the most enigmatic of the Ancient Weapons.

One of the reasons why Pluton and Uranus might both be battleships meant for combat in different terrains could be the existence of Sky Islands. While Pluton would certainly be able to dominate the sea and the islands on it, the Sky Islands above would be invincible to Pluton’s destructive capabilities, logistically speaking.

It’s entirely possible that whoever made the Ancient Weapons recognized this, likely as a result of their own desire to conquer the Sky Islands as well. With flying ships having already been introduced via the Skypiea arc, it’s not entirely unlikely that Uranus was made to essentially be a flying version of Pluton.

ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1060: Has Imu's power been revealed? Or is this the utilisation of the ancient weapon Uranus? If Poseidon is in the sea, Pluton is on land level, it would make sense that Uranus is in the sky.

This would also fit well with the motifs of their names, which have origins in Greco-Roman deities and mythological figures. Pluton is the Roman name for the Greek god of the underworld Hades, while Uranus is the personification of the sky.

He’s also the father of the twelve Titans, and the grandfather of the first six Olympian gods, of which Hades is one.

Keeping their names and what those names represent in mind, it becomes clear that the two are likely differentiated only by their use in either sky or sea. Both are named after gods who rule over dominions above and below, much like how Pluton is said to rule over the sea and how the presumed Uranus is shown capable of ruling the air.

While this is speculative as of One Piece Chapter 1060, the likenesses and motifs are simply too evident to be merely coincidental. Furthermore, fans are almost universally united in the belief that Uranus is indeed meant to be the battleship of the sky for the Ancient Weapons.

Unfortunately, this is still speculative, with only Oda knowing the truth as of One Piece Chapter 1060.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

