One Piece Chapter 1060 takes over Twitter with latest Sabo cliffhanger

Sabo finds himself in yet another perilous cliffhanger with One Piece Chapter 1060. He is in a far more dangerous position than ever before. During the Levely arc, most readers believed that he would either rescue Bartholomew Kuma or get captured in the process. Thankfully, Sabo's mission was a complete success, but now he's on the run from the World Government.

One Piece Chapter 1060 finally reveals that he's been hiding in the Lulusia Kingdom. Unfortunately for him, Sabo was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Imu-sama has completely destroyed the island with a powerful nuclear explosion. His supposed death has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Twitter users are shocked at what happened to Sabo in One Piece Chapter 1060

Sabo really does have some of the worst luck

Slick 🇳🇬 @Never_CapAgain #ONEPIECE1060 #onepiece



Sabo when he blinks & sees Ace smiling back at him. Sabo when he blinks & sees Ace smiling back at him. #ONEPIECE1060 #onepiece Sabo when he blinks & sees Ace smiling back at him.😭 https://t.co/qPRxWuULf4

One Piece Chapter 1060 has been trending on Twitter for quite a while now. Sabo's apparent demise has been the talk of the town. Naturally, the best way to combat tragedy is with a little humor. Some fans liked to joke that he would meet up with Ace again sooner rather than later.

Sabo can only look on in pure shock as the wave of light appears in the sky. He only gets a single reaction shot before a series of laser beams hits the island. Of course, some Twitter users decided to make a comparison to memetic images on the Internet. Sabo's thunderstruck reactions really say it all.

Saint 🐝 @Saintjon18 #ONEPIECE1060 Sabo after barely escaping 2 admirals now he getting nuked by a literal god Sabo after barely escaping 2 admirals now he getting nuked by a literal god 😭 #ONEPIECE1060 https://t.co/rxwnA8PyaY

He can barely catch a break in this story. Sabo had already escaped the Levely in a daring rescue mission. After dealing with some Admirals, he now has to contend with Imu-sama in One Piece Chapter 1060. Sabo cannot go anywhere without having his life threatened somehow.

Perhaps he knew far too much

The "Flame Emperor" has certainly gained infamy for his recent actions. However, based on dialog from the Five Elders, it appears that Sabo wasn't even the intentional target of Imu-sama's attack. They state that he was simply unlucky in One Piece Chapter 1060.

Sabo just happened to be in Lulusia Kingdom when it was blown up to smithereens. In his last few words to Dragon, he mentioned that he saw a mysterious person sitting in the Empty Throne.

Did Sabo actually die from the explosion?

Bkay🏴‍☠️ @GETSUGAT3NSH0 3 years of “is Sabo alive” just for another “Is Sabo alive” saga to start #ONEPIECE1060 3 years of “is Sabo alive” just for another “Is Sabo alive” saga to start #ONEPIECE1060 https://t.co/4XjpkVP8CL

Understandably, many readers are worried about Sabo's fate in One Piece Chapter 1060. He wasn't given much reaction time before the lasers started hitting the ground. With that said, it's very unlikely that Sabo will die off-screen, especially when he's not even the main focus of the chapter.

Oda rarely kills off important characters unless it's from a flashback sequence. Ace and Whitebeard are notable exceptions, but that's what makes their deaths so effective. Speaking of which, there's no point in Sabo carrying the legacy of Ace's Devil Fruit if he were to suddenly die.

One Piece Chapter 1060 isn't the first time Sabo has been put in a life-threatening situation. In fact, many readers believe he died back when his ship was blown up during his childhood. Oda can easily make him survive in a number of ways, such as Logia shenanigans or floating on leftover wreckage.

